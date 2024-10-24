 iPhone SE 4 launch in 2025: Mass production likely to start from December | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 mass production may start by the end of 2024 according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Know when the new smartphone could debut.

AISHWARYA PANDA
Oct 24 2024, 12:18 IST
iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in 2025 as its mass production timeline is set for December. (Apple)

Over the past few months, we have been hearing several leaks about the upcoming iPhone SE 4 which is expected to make its debut in March 2025. Now, as the launch timeline nears, tipsters and analysts have started to share model details about what Apple has planned for its affordable iPhone model. Now, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a new report revealing that mass production is underway. This revelation is a major hint towards Apple planning the launch during the first quarter of 2025. 

iPhone SE 4 mass production

According to the Medium report by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to start the iPhone SE 4 mass production in December 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the tech giant is expected to make 8.6 million units of iPhone SE 4. Apart from the production timeline, no other information about the smartphone was revealed. However, if the information is true then we may see the iPhone SE 4 launch in March or early in April of 2025. 

With iPhone SE 4, Apple is expected to include several changes and upgrades, since it will be launching after three years. The new generation iPhone SE will likely have a similar design as the iPhone 14, but slimmer and more lightweight. It is expected to feature a  6.1-inch OLED display with Face ID support. The smartphone may come with a single camera on the rear panel as the predecessor. However, it may feature an upgraded 48MP camera, similar to iPhone 15.

For performance, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the A18 chip that also powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Apple is rumoured to upgrade the smartphone from 4GB RAM to 8GB, allowing improved performance efficiency. Alongside the new chipset, the iPhone SE 4 may also include Apple's own 5G chip, providing better connectivity. 

If the rumours surrounding the performance are true, then the new iPhone SE may also support the Apple Intelligence feature, providing an AI experience to affordable smartphones. Therefore, we have high hopes for what Apple may launch next year. 

24 Oct, 12:18 IST
