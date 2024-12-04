iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer, predecessor completes 1000 days since debut

iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025 and as we head towards the grand debut of Apple's powerful mid-ranger, the third-generation iPhone SE, launched on March 8, 2022, has now reached the milestone of 1,000 days since its debut. As the device marks this significant anniversary, rumours about its successor are already circulating, with expectations high for the iPhone SE 4.

A Legacy of Affordable Innovation

The iPhone SE series began in 2016 as an affordable alternative to Apple's flagship models, offering high-end performance in a smaller, budget-friendly package. The first model was based on the iPhone 5s design, but it featured the powerful A9 chip and advanced camera technology of that year. Subsequent versions continued this formula, with the second-generation iPhone SE in 2020 adopting the iPhone 8's design and incorporating the A13 Bionic chip. The third-generation model, launched in 2022, saw a further leap in processing power with the introduction of the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring continued performance for a more affordable price.

Now, as the iPhone SE 3 crosses the 1,000-day mark, eyes are already turning towards the next iteration.

iPhone SE 4 launching soon: What we know

Rumours surrounding the fourth-generation iPhone SE, expected to launch in spring 2025, suggest that it will represent a major departure from the SE's previous design. Unlike its predecessors, which were based on older iPhone models, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt a more modern look inspired by the iPhone 14. It is said to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, offering better contrast, deeper blacks, and improved energy efficiency. A key feature of the new design will be the replacement of Touch ID with Face ID, eliminating the physical Home button and embracing the all-screen design that has become a signature of modern iPhones.

Under the hood, the SE 4 is rumoured to be powered by the A18 Bionic chip, the same processor used in the upcoming iPhone 16 series, and will likely come with 8GB of RAM. This will ensure smoother performance, especially for Apple's advanced software capabilities. Additionally, the SE 4 is expected to switch to a USB-C port, following Apple's broader transition away from the Lightning connector.

iPhone SE 4 launch: Expected price

Camera improvements are also in store for the SE 4, with reports suggesting a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a significant upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensor in the SE 3. Despite these substantial enhancements, Apple is reportedly aiming to keep the SE 4's price below $500, ensuring it remains an attractive entry-level option into the Apple ecosystem.