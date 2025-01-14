iPhone SE 4 launch near as production starts in few days- Here’s what we know so far

iPhone SE 4 will reportedly be assembled in India as the mass production date nears, here’s what we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 09:38 IST
1/5 iPhone SE 4 is one of the most talked about smartphones in the world right now. Although iPhone SE 4 launch is still months away, potential buyers are patiently waiting for it to arrive. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will be launched in March 2025 and it is said to mark a major shift for Apple. According to a report from Korean outlet Naver, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at $500 (approximately 42,700) or lower.  (IceUniverse)
2/5 iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.  (Apple)
3/5 iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.
4/5 iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first phone from the company that will get Apple Intelligence out of the box. Although Apple Intelligence was expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series that was launched at the Apple Glowtime event in November, the AI suite was delayed till October end and arrived with iOS 18.1. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
5/5 iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. As per Kuo, Apple’s in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.  (AppleTrack)
iPhone SE 4 to launch at upcoming Apple event in spring, check details. (AppleTrack)

In the coming months, Apple is expected to launch its affordable iPhone model, the iPhone SE 4. The smartphone will reportedly be named the iPhone 16e as the company plans to modernise its mid-range smartphone series. Recently, Mark Gurman highlighted that the iPhone SE 4 could debut in April just after the iOS 18.3 rollout. Now, a new leak has come forward which sheds light on the smartphone's mass production and upcoming Apple event timeless. Therefore, if you are eagerly waiting for the iPhone mid-ranger, then here's everything you need to know ahead of launch.

Also read: iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 launch timeline tipped- Know when affordable iPhone could debut

iPhone SE 4 launch

Previous reports have highlighted that the iPhone SE 4 is codenamed “Roma” and it is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Apple event. Now, highlight the iPhone SE 4's codename, a tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu shared an X post revealing that the smartphone's production could start in a few days and it may debut in spring. Now, as the device will go into mass production, the company may officially start to reveal more details surrounding the speculations. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on the Apple Newsroom website to know about upcoming launches and announcements.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 expected to be launched as iPhone 16e: Know why it's a better name

The iPhone SE 4 or we can say the iPhone 16e will reportedly be a major upgrade over the 2022 iPhone SE 3. From design to performance, the smartphone may get a significant boost and compete with some previous generation flagship phones like iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. With an affordable iPhone, Apple is rumoured to bring an iPhone 14-like design, consisting of a smaller display notch for FaceID and it will finally discard the touchID features.

For performance, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the A18 chip that currently powers the flagship iPhone 16. Additionally, the smartphone may offer 8GB RAM which increases its chances to support Apple Intelligence features. For photography, the iPhone will stick to a single rear camera setup, but it is expected to feature a 48MP sensor, similar to the iPhone 15. Therefore, it may capture decent images.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 09:38 IST
