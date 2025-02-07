iPhone SE 4 likely to launch next week: 5 Things you should need to know

Apple is preparing to launch its next iPhone SE 4, potentially as soon as next week, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Unlike the typical high-profile iPhone events, the company will likely announce this budget-friendly model via a press release. The iPhone SE 4 will bring notable design changes, including the introduction of Apple's custom modem. Here are five things we know so far about the upcoming budget-friendly iPhone.

1. Design Changes

The iPhone SE 4 will follow a design similar to the iPhone 14, departing from the previous model's thick bezels and Touch ID. Instead, Face ID will be used for unlocking and authentication, offering users a more seamless experience. Apple will also move to USB-C for charging, complying with European regulations and matching the design language of its latest iPhone models.

2. Display Updates

Leaked images suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, similar to the iPhone 14's design. However, there will be no Dynamic Island, which will remain exclusive to the flagship iPhone models. The SE 4 will also have a sharper, angular frame, departing from the rounded edges seen on the iPhone 16 series. The OLED display will provide richer colours and deeper contrasts compared to the LCD screens found in previous SE models.

3. Chipset Upgrade

The iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the latest A18 series chip, currently used in the iPhone 16 models. This marks a significant upgrade from the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone SE 3. Additionally, the device may feature 8GB of RAM, enhancing performance and enabling advanced AI features. If confirmed, this would make the SE 4 the most affordable iPhone to offer Apple's AI capabilities.

4. Apple's Custom 5G Modem

Reports indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will be one of the first devices to feature Apple's in-house 5G modem, offering improved power efficiency, better network scanning, and enhanced satellite connectivity. The switch to USB-C for charging and data transfer will further streamline the device's design.

5. Camera Upgrades

The SE 4 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel main camera, a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel camera on the previous model. Additionally, the front-facing camera will be upgraded to 12 megapixels, offering better quality for selfies and video calls.

Apple has not officially confirmed these details, but if reports are accurate, the iPhone SE 4 could be one of the first devices launched in 2025.