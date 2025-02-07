iPhone SE 4 likely to launch next week: 5 Things you should need to know

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 next week, bringing design changes, a powerful chipset, and Apple’s custom 5G modem. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 07 2025, 17:12 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch soon: 5 Android alternatives you can buy this year
iPhone SE 4
1/5 OnePlus 13R: In early January 2025, OnePlus launched its new generation R series smartphone in the mid-range segment and it has become one of the most popular smartphones of the year. The OnePlus 13R boosts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It features a triple camera setup that also includes a 50MP telephoto lens. Surprisingly, it just costs at Rs.42999 in India.  (Amazon)
iPhone SE 4
2/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Another iPhone SE 4 alternative would be the newly launched Realme GT 7 Pro. It is a flagship smartphone which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring powerful performance. The smartphone has also received IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust protection, making it durable as well. Therefore, it could be a great Android alternative.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
3/5 Vivo X200: If are in search of a camera-centric smartphone, then Vivo X200 could be the right option. While the iPhone SE 4 may come with a single rear camera, the X200 features a triple camera setup consisting of 50MP Zeiss cameras. It is also powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and backed by a 5800mAh battery. However, it is priced higher than the iPhone SE 4’s rumoured price.  (Vivo)
iPhone SE 4
4/5 Google Pixel 9a: Another smartphone which could compete with the iPhone SE 4 would be the upcoming Google Pixel 9a. While we are yet to know about its features and specifications. However, based on the previous generation model, the Pixel 9a will likely be powered by a Tensor G4 chip and come with a dual camera setup.  Therefore, we can expect flagship-like performance and decent camera quality. (OnLeaks)
iPhone SE 4
5/5 iQOO 13: Lastly, we have iQOO 13 which is a performance-centric smartphone in the flagship category. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is backed by a  6000 mAh battery, making it a perfect iPhone SE 4 alternative. However, we must wait for the iPhone SE 4 launch to confirm what it will offer.  (iQOO)
iPhone SE 4
Apple may launch the iPhone SE 4 next week with design changes, a new chip, and other upgrades. (Apple)

 Apple is preparing to launch its next iPhone SE 4, potentially as soon as next week, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Unlike the typical high-profile iPhone events, the company will likely announce this budget-friendly model via a press release. The iPhone SE 4 will bring notable design changes, including the introduction of Apple's custom modem. Here are five things we know so far about the upcoming budget-friendly iPhone.

1. Design Changes

The iPhone SE 4 will follow a design similar to the iPhone 14, departing from the previous model's thick bezels and Touch ID. Instead, Face ID will be used for unlocking and authentication, offering users a more seamless experience. Apple will also move to USB-C for charging, complying with European regulations and matching the design language of its latest iPhone models. 

2. Display Updates

Leaked images suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, similar to the iPhone 14's design. However, there will be no Dynamic Island, which will remain exclusive to the flagship iPhone models. The SE 4 will also have a sharper, angular frame, departing from the rounded edges seen on the iPhone 16 series. The OLED display will provide richer colours and deeper contrasts compared to the LCD screens found in previous SE models.

3. Chipset Upgrade

The iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the latest A18 series chip, currently used in the iPhone 16 models. This marks a significant upgrade from the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone SE 3. Additionally, the device may feature 8GB of RAM, enhancing performance and enabling advanced AI features. If confirmed, this would make the SE 4 the most affordable iPhone to offer Apple's AI capabilities.

4. Apple's Custom 5G Modem

Reports indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will be one of the first devices to feature Apple's in-house 5G modem, offering improved power efficiency, better network scanning, and enhanced satellite connectivity. The switch to USB-C for charging and data transfer will further streamline the device's design.

5. Camera Upgrades

The SE 4 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel main camera, a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel camera on the previous model. Additionally, the front-facing camera will be upgraded to 12 megapixels, offering better quality for selfies and video calls.

Apple has not officially confirmed these details, but if reports are accurate, the iPhone SE 4 could be one of the first devices launched in 2025.

