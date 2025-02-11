iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Know which smartphone is more powerful

iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut today or by the end of this week. The smartphone will likely be rebranded as iPhone 16e due to significant upgrades over the predecessor and hardware similarities with the flagship iPhone 16 model. As we wait for the launch announcement, several rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be more powerful than previous generation flagship phones such as the iPhone 15 or iPhone 14. Therefore, to examine if it's true, we have curated a specification comparison between the iPhone SE 4 and the iPhone 15 to know which smartphone is more powerful.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Design and display

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch with significant design changes in comparison to its predecessor. The smartphone will likely resemble the iPhone 14 with a boxy profile, bigger size, and display notch. However, it will feature a single rear camera system instead of a dual camera setup. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a USB-C charging port. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 model has a similar look but with a dual camera setup.

In terms of display, both models feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, iPhone 15 features a Dynamic Island, whereas, the iPhone SE 4 will likely come with a display notch with Face ID feature.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Camera

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a 48MP single rear camera, however, it may provide image quality similar to the iPhone 15 model. The iPhone 15 has an additional 12MP ultrawide camera on the rear panel. Both smartphones may offer a 12MP front-facing camera. However, the image quality may differ.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Performance and battery

The iPhone SE 4 will likely be powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM. This hardware configuration has also been seen on the iPhone 16 model. Therefore, we can also expect Apple's Intelligence capabilities. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 is powered by an A16 Bionic chip with 6GB RAM. Therefore, the smaller RAM indicates that it's not compatible with Apple's AI features. Therefore, the iPhone SE 4 would be more powerful in terms of performance. For lasting performance, the iPhone SE 4 may feature a similar battery as the iPhone 15. Therefore, the battery life will likely be similar.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Price

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch around Rs.50000 in India for the 128GB variant. Whereas, the iPhone 15 retails for Rs.69990 for the 128GB variant which is quite higher than the SE model.

