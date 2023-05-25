iPhone users complain of poor battery life after iOS 16.5 update

After weeks of beta testing, Apple released its iOS 16.5 update that brought several new features to iPhones, in addition to security fixes and bug improvements. Although new features always excite us, the update has also reportedly caused a headache for several iPhone users as it has had a massive negative impact on battery life. But it seems like Apple has been taking note of these issues and has released the first public beta of iOS 16.6 recently.

iOS 16.5 issues

iOS 16.5 not only brought several new features and bug improvements, but it brought along some problems, especially in the battery department. Several users on Apple Community Forums have complained about getting poor battery life on not only the older iPhone models but on the newest flagships as well.

One user wrote, “16.5 drastically drains the battery EXTREMELY BAD. I facetime with my grand daughters ever night and make sure my 14 pro max is charged to at least 80%. Today it was full charged and we talked to 1 hour battery was at 18 percent from 100%.”

Our experience

We, at HT Tech, have faced this issue on our own iPhone 14 too, with battery life taking a major hit since the update. Moreover, Delhi's rising heat levels during the summer have caused major heating issues on the phone, which affects the battery life too. There have been several instances where the phone has stopped charging suddenly and a notification pops up which says,"Charging On Hold. Charging will resume when iPhone returns to normal temperature."

Battery and heating-up issues have plagued iPhones since iOS 16 was first rolled out and it has not been fixed as of yet. As the iOS 17 reveal looms, we hope that Apple fixes this issue urgently as battery life is an important aspect of any smartphone.

iOS 17 update

The development of iOS 17 is already in the works and Apple will reveal it at the WWDC 2023 which kicks off on June 5. According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the iOS 17 update will bring some ‘nice to have' features. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple originally intended iOS 17 to be a ‘tuneup release'.

But Apple has now changed its strategy regarding the iOS 17 update and it will now arrive with several major features.