iPhone users get new version of latest iOS update: Here’s what it means and why you should install it right now

iPhone users got the iOS 17.6.1 update almost two weeks ago and now, in a surprise move, Apple has released a new version of the update. The re-release of the iOS 17.6.1 update carries a new build number 21G101 and other than this, no changes in the version are currently known. It is also worth noting that although the new version of the iOS update is available for every eligible user, only some are able to download it as an OTA update. It is quite unusual for Apple to re-release an iOS update but it is recommended that you should install it right away.

Why you should install latest iOS version in your iPhone right now

As mentioned earlier, it is quite uncommon to re-release an update but a company, especially Apple, may do it if it discovers a significant bug or vulnerability in the original release. The re-release often carry patches to fix the vulnerabilities and avoid any damages to the users. It is worth noting that a company usually rolls out a patched version a day or two after the original update but in this case, the new version has arrived almost two weeks later.

iOS 17.6.1 fixes Advanced Data Protection Bug

As mentioned in Apple's release notes, iOS 17.6.1 fixes a bug that was preventing several users from enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, the bug only impacted a small number of users. The users affected by the bug were not able to turn Advanced Data Protection on and were seeing an error message. Affected users who were trying to turn the feature off were able to see it disabled in the interface, however, it was still active for iCloud data.

How install iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone

To install iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone, you need to head to Settings app > General > Software Update. Apart from iOS 17.6.1, Apple also rolled out an iOS 16.7.10 update for devices that are not compatible with iOS 17.



