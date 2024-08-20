 iPhone users get new version of latest iOS update: Here’s what it means and why you should install it right now | Mobile News

iPhone users get new version of latest iOS update: Here’s what it means and why you should install it right now

iOS 17.6.1 fixes a bug that was preventing several users from enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 20 2024, 08:10 IST
iPhone users get new version of latest iOS update: Here’s what it means and why you should install it right now
It is quite unusual for Apple to re-release an iOS update but it is recommended that you should install it right away. (Unsplash)

iPhone users got the iOS 17.6.1 update almost two weeks ago and now, in a surprise move, Apple has released a new version of the update. The re-release of the iOS 17.6.1 update carries a new build number 21G101 and other than this, no changes in the version are currently known. It is also worth noting that although the new version of the iOS update is available for every eligible user, only some are able to download it as an OTA update. It is quite unusual for Apple to re-release an iOS update but it is recommended that you should install it right away.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely on September 10: Apple may introduce a new ‘Desert' colour option

You may be interested in

1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹129,800
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹154,000
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹80,600₹89,600
Buy now

Why you should install latest iOS version in your iPhone right now

As mentioned earlier, it is quite uncommon to re-release an update but a company, especially Apple, may do it if it discovers a significant bug or vulnerability in the original release. The re-release often carry patches to fix the vulnerabilities and avoid any damages to the users. It is worth noting that a company usually rolls out a patched version a day or two after the original update but in this case, the new version has arrived almost two weeks later.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Apple supplier's chief defends hiring practices after accusation of discrimination in India

iOS 17.6.1 fixes Advanced Data Protection Bug

As mentioned in Apple's release notes, iOS 17.6.1 fixes a bug that was preventing several users from enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, the bug only impacted a small number of users. The users affected by the bug were not able to turn Advanced Data Protection on and were seeing an error message. Affected users who were trying to turn the feature off were able to see it disabled in the interface, however, it was still active for iCloud data.

Also read: Apple Watch soon get this useful AI feature with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1- All details

How install iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone

To install iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone, you need to head to Settings app > General > Software Update. Apart from iOS 17.6.1, Apple  also rolled out an iOS 16.7.10 update for devices that are not compatible with iOS 17.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 08:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: google pixel 9 pro xl vs samsung galaxy s24 ultra: flagship smartphones camera specs compared oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 series launching soon, but you may want to wait for iphone 17 series: here’s why iphone 14 available at rs. 60,900 on amazon: check out discount and bank offers nothing phone 2a plus vs motorola edge 50 fusion: which smartphone to buy under rs.30000 iphone se 4 likely to be more powerful than iphone 15, to get design and features from iphone 16 samsung galaxy m35 5g vs iqoo z9 5g: find the best value 5g smartphone iqoo z9s, z9s pro battery, processor, display confirmed ahead of launch- all details iqoo z9s and iqoo z9s pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on aug 21- details google pixel fold to be available for purchase even after pixel 9 pro fold: check details here
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone users get new version of latest iOS update: Here’s what it means and why you should install it right now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details
Meta puts

Meta puts GTA San Andreas VR project on indefinite hold, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets