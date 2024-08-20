iPhone 16 series launch likely on September 10: Apple may introduce a new ‘Desert’ colour option

iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and Apple is expected to roll out the invites for the mega launch event in coming days. As the tech giant gears up for the launch of iPhone 16 series, new rumours and leaks around the upcoming iPhone models keep surfacing online. Just like previous years, the iPhone 16 series is said to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Over the past few months, several details around the new colour option for iPhone 16 Pro models have leaked online and now a latest post by designer Majin Bu on X suggests what it may be called. The artist has also shared an image on which the information is based.

iPhone 16 Pro new colour option

Apple is rumoured to kill the Blue Titanium colour option that was used for the iPhone 15 Pro devices and replaced it with a new brownish-gold colour option for the iPhone 16 Pro models. As per the post by researcher and creator Majin Bu, the new colour option feels like a “Desert Titanium” and he also suggests that the colour is “kind of dark gold”. He reveals that the colour option will be relatively deel and discrete while comparing it to the Deep Purple colour of iPhone 14 Pro.

If the report turns out to be true, the iPhone 16 Pro colour options will include a White Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium and a Desert Titanium. Earlier it was predicted that the new colour option for the iPhone 16 Pro series resembers a "bronze hue." Another leaker from China claimed earlier this month that the code for the iPhone 16 Pro colour is ‘Rose', online the ‘Rose Gold' that Apple unveiled with the iPhone 6s in 2015.

iPhone 16 series launch likely on September 10

Apple is known to launch the new-gen iPhone models on the second Tuesday of September. However, that is not concrete. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series back in 2022 on a Wednesday and there have been instances where the company has also picked a different month. Based on the analysis, the iPhone 16 series launch event will likely take place on Tuesday, September 10.



