    iPhone users get READY! iOS 16.4 beta is here; New emoji, keyboard update, more

    Apple has released iOS 16.4 developer beta for iPhone. The update gets exciting new features such as new emoji, web app notifications, international language support for keyboard and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 18:03 IST
    Know what’s new in the iOS 16.4 developer beta for iPhone. (Unsplash)

    On Monday, Apple released the iOS 16.3.1 update for the iPhone devices. It was a minor update which was majorly pushed out because it addressed a high-risk vulnerability that affected its devices. But now, Apple is moving at an electric speed to bring more new features to its users. The iOS 16.4 developer beta has now been released. The new update brings some cool new features such as new emoji, web app notification support and keyboard update to add support for international languages including Punjabi, Urdu and Gujarati. Check the details.

    Apple informed about the new iOS update by releasing a document where it highlighted all the new features, issues and workarounds in the developer beta version. It also revealed that the same has been released for iPadOS 16.4, which has also entered developer beta phase.

    Apple stated that it has added a direct method of enrolling into the Apple Developer Program. It stated, “Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings”.

    iOS 16.4 brings new features

    The biggest addition to come in the iOS 16.4 update will be support for new emoji. These new emoji are based on Unicode 15.0 which was introduced in September. Among the new emoji, the notable one's include a shaking face emoji, a pushing hand and an emblem that represents Sikhism.

    Next is the keyboard which gets support for international languages. Among them, Punjabi, Urdu and Gujarati are the most notable ones, which give a significant boost to the keyboard's South Asian language support. In addition, Korean keyboard will have the autocorrect on by default and Ukrainian keyboard will get predictive text support.

    There is also a WebKit update which enables notifications for web apps. This feature was first announced in the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. Now, users will see an option to subscribe for push notifications when they visit a website. These notifications will appear alongside other notifications in the app.

    Apart from this, there are updates for Apple Pencil, Matter accessories, and a toggle for 5G standalone support.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 18:02 IST
