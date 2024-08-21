iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro 5G specs leaked: Here’s what we know about the upcoming phones

iQOO is reportedly gearing up to launch new iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro 5G smartphones. These upcoming smartphones will succeed iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G which was launched earlier this year. The internet is buzzing with the leaked renders of these upcoming models with several tipsters and publications sharing the expected battery, chipset, display and more. Here is a look at all the rumoured details and leaks.

iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro 5G rumoured specifications

According to a Weibo post, a social media platform from China, the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro 5G are expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. It is believed that iQOO Neo 10 may feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset while the Neo 10 Pro may come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset which is anticipated to see an October launch this year.

The same source revealed that the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 series might be equipped with a metal middle frame, unlike the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G which has a plastic built frame. It is believed that the smartphones may feature a flat display just like their predecessors.

The leaked render further revealed that the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 series smartphones will likely feature a 6000mAh battery and are anticipated to come with a 100W fast charge facility.

According to the leaks, the iQOO Neo 10 series is anticipated to launch around February in the coming year just like its predecessor Neo 9 Pro 5G. However, iQOO has not announced the official launch details. Let's have a look at iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G specs to know what the successor will look like.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G specs

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G which was launched this year, features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The smartphone offers 144Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a unique wet hand touch feature through which users can use it when their hands are wet. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It features 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory storage.

The smartphone is equipped with 'Extended RAM' technology that doubles RAM capacity such as converting 8GB into 16GB and so on.

It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP IMX 920 night vision primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide secondary camera sensor. The smartphone comes with a 5,160mAh battery alongside 120W fast charging support. It is water and dust-resistant.

