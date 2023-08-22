Is Apple secretly working on a BIG feature for iPhone 15?

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 15 series is gearing up to be a really game-changing phone with upgrades across all its parameters from design to camera. However, that's not all. It has also been hinted that the upcoming Apple smartphone may also bring the power of artificial intelligence to its devices. Now, Apple enthusiasts would already know that Apple has been working with AI technology for a while, it just does not like using that term. Apple prefers calling it machine learning, but in essence, the usage is the same. So, what is different this time? A report has suggested we may see an integration of AI into the iPhone 15 series.

A report by Marketbeat says that investors are looking at Apple and its work on an AI chatbot, that is being tested internally. Considering how secretive Apple is, details around it are quite scant. The report does ask whether "Will some kind of AI implementation be the key...?" We do not know if the foundational model comes from Google's PaLM 2, OpenAI's GPT 4, or its own native model. However, we do know that Apple has been working on it for a while. While some believe it will make its debut on the iPhone 15 series, some remain skeptical and believe that Apple may not introduce it for a while.

Of course, all of this is still in the realm of conjecture and we will get to know the details once the iPhone 15 is launched at the Apple event.

iPhone and AI

As mentioned earlier, even if Apple does not use the term AI, it has been working with similar technology under the umbrella term of machine learning. From Siri to its recently added Live voicemail transcription feature in iOS 17, it is all machine learning. Another example of machine learning would be the voice cloning feature that is also coming with iOS 17.

However, this year, some tipsters believe Apple may embrace the name and the feature of generative AI. In an earlier report, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told Daily Mail that iPhone 15 may lead Apple's charge into the world of AI. Rumor has it that the company will add AI features to its Health app for iPhone 15. The AI will feed on all the data collected by the user from heart rate, breathing, mood, sitting, sleeping, and more. Using that data, Apple may be able to prepare customized health plans, workout routines, and sleep schedules, and even give users an in-depth analysis of their moods. But again, this is a technology that is currently being built and we do not expect to see its full potential in the iPhone 15.

Do note, the information given here is based on leaks and rumors, and no official information has been received from the company. As such, do take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the launch of the iPhone 15 smartphone to know whether it gets AI features or not.