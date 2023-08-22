Is Apple secretly working on a BIG feature for iPhone 15?

Could the iPhone 15 start Apple's push into AI? But what can we expect to see? Check what tipsters and analysts said.

By: HT TECH
Aug 22 2023, 17:20 IST
iPhone 15 series tipped to get key upgrades! From display, camera to chipset, know details
According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs.
1/5 According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs. (Unsplash)
The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area. 
2/5 The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area.  (Unsplash)
The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit.
3/5 The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.  
4/5 The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.   (Unsplash)
The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase.
5/5 The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase. (Unsplash)
Will the iPhone 15 get some AI features? (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 15 series is gearing up to be a really game-changing phone with upgrades across all its parameters from design to camera. However, that's not all. It has also been hinted that the upcoming Apple smartphone may also bring the power of artificial intelligence to its devices. Now, Apple enthusiasts would already know that Apple has been working with AI technology for a while, it just does not like using that term. Apple prefers calling it machine learning, but in essence, the usage is the same. So, what is different this time? A report has suggested we may see an integration of AI into the iPhone 15 series.

A report by Marketbeat says that investors are looking at Apple and its work on an AI chatbot, that is being tested internally. Considering how secretive Apple is, details around it are quite scant. The report does ask whether "Will some kind of AI implementation be the key...?" We do not know if the foundational model comes from Google's PaLM 2, OpenAI's GPT 4, or its own native model. However, we do know that Apple has been working on it for a while. While some believe it will make its debut on the iPhone 15 series, some remain skeptical and believe that Apple may not introduce it for a while.

Of course, all of this is still in the realm of conjecture and we will get to know the details once the iPhone 15 is launched at the Apple event.

iPhone and AI

As mentioned earlier, even if Apple does not use the term AI, it has been working with similar technology under the umbrella term of machine learning. From Siri to its recently added Live voicemail transcription feature in iOS 17, it is all machine learning. Another example of machine learning would be the voice cloning feature that is also coming with iOS 17.

However, this year, some tipsters believe Apple may embrace the name and the feature of generative AI. In an earlier report, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told Daily Mail that iPhone 15 may lead Apple's charge into the world of AI. Rumor has it that the company will add AI features to its Health app for iPhone 15. The AI will feed on all the data collected by the user from heart rate, breathing, mood, sitting, sleeping, and more. Using that data, Apple may be able to prepare customized health plans, workout routines, and sleep schedules, and even give users an in-depth analysis of their moods. But again, this is a technology that is currently being built and we do not expect to see its full potential in the iPhone 15.

Do note, the information given here is based on leaks and rumors, and no official information has been received from the company. As such, do take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the launch of the iPhone 15 smartphone to know whether it gets AI features or not.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 17:19 IST
