Jio Bharat B2 coming? Check what just appeared on the BIS website

Jio Bharat B2 sparks excitement after being spotted on certification site BIS. Speculations abound about upgrades, potential budget-friendly features, and continued success.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 15:01 IST
Jio Bharat B2 phone has been spotted on certification website BIS, hinting at potential rollout. (Representative image) (JIO)
Jio Bharat B2 phone has been spotted on certification website BIS, hinting at potential rollout. (Representative image) (JIO)

Jio Bharat B2, the potential successor to the previously unveiled Jio Bharat B1, has reportedly made a subtle appearance on a certification site, hinting at an impending launch in India. While the company remains tight-lipped about this anticipated feature phone, the industry is buzzing with anticipation and excitement.

Although specific details about Jio Bharat B2 phone are shrouded in mystery, enthusiasts anticipate substantial upgrades over its predecessor, Jio Bharat B1, which debuted in October last year. The latter boasted 4G connectivity and a pre-installed UPI payment feature, supporting multiple Indian regional languages and offering a choice between two colours.

A recent 91Mobiles Hindi report reveals the existence of a new Jio Phone with the model number JBB121B1 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The report refrains from divulging more details, but hints at the possibility of the phone being Jio Bharat B2. Anticipated to carry enhanced specifications, the Jio Bharat B2's features are poised for unveiling in the coming days.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Jio Bharat B2: Speculations and Expectations

Despite the mystery surrounding its specifications, features, pricing, and launch date, industry insiders suggest that the Jio Bharat B2 could follow the budget-friendly trend of its predecessor, the Bharat V2. Speculations hint at potential improvements, including a more prominent display, enhanced camera capabilities, and an upgraded processor.

If the Jio Bharat B2 lives up to expectations and combines improved features with an affordable price tag, it has the potential to captivate budget-conscious consumers, mirroring the success of the Bharat V2. Moreover, its launch could contribute significantly to the ongoing drive for increased smartphone penetration and digital inclusion in India.

Jio Bharat B1

The Jio Bharat B1, the precursor to this upcoming release, boasted a 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular display and ‎Threadx RTOS. Equipped with ‎50MB of RAM, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity, it accommodates a single nano SIM card. With a 2,000mAh battery promising a standby time of up to ‎343 hours, the Bharat B1 also featured an unspecified rear camera unit.

Priced at Rs. 1299 and available in black and blue colour options, the Jio Bharat B1 4G made its mark with support for 23 languages, including various Indian regional languages. Entertainment features included pre-installed JioCinema and JioSaavn, while JioPay facilitated UPI transactions. Compact in size and weighing 110g, the Bharat B1 measured ‎125mm x 52mm x 17mm. As anticipation builds for the Jio Bharat B2, all eyes are on Jio for the official reveal of this intriguing device.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 15:01 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets