Icon

Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices

Lava International introduces its latest smartphone, the Blaze 2 5G, starting at just 9,999. It is vowing to deliver cutting-edge features at competitive prices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 15:28 IST
Icon
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G, a game-changing smartphone with top-notch features and affordability.
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G, a game-changing smartphone with top-notch features and affordability.

Lava International Limited, a prominent mobile handset and solutions company in India says that remains committed to its philosophy of delivering cutting-edge features at competitive prices. The company said that its latest offering, the Blaze 2 5G, exemplifies this commitment. Starting at just 9,999, the device boasts a premium glass back and a groundbreaking features in its segment: the Ring Light. Available in three colors—Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender—this smartphone is definitely eye-grabbing.

Under the hood, the Blaze 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor, which boasts an impressive AnTuTu score of over 3,90,000+. It offers two RAM/ROM variants: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB UFS 2.2 memory, expandable up to a staggering 1TB. The device features a 16.55 cm (6.56") HD+ IPS Punch Hole Display with a 2.5D Curved Screen and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive visual experience.

 The Blaze 2 5G provides a clean Android 13 experience, free from ads and bloatware. It also offers convenient features like anonymous and auto-call recording, along with a side fingerprint sensor. Lava promises an upgrade to Android 14 and two years of quarterly security updates, ensuring a future-proof experience for users.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The smartphone's camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera equipped with screen flash for stunning selfies. It offers various camera modes: Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning.

The Blaze 2 5G boasts a robust 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging with a Type-C port to keep users connected throughout the day. Moreover, the company takes customer satisfaction seriously with its "FREE SERVICE AT HOME" program, offering doorstep service during the phone's warranty period.

The Blaze 2 5G will be available across India through Lava's retail network, Amazon.in, and Lavamobiles.com from November 9th, 2023.

In summary, Lava International says that it continues its mission to launch handsets with advanced mobile technology, offering a feature-packed, competitively priced smartphone like the Blaze 2 5G. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 15:28 IST
Home Mobile News Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon