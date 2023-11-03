Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices

Lava International Limited, a prominent mobile handset and solutions company in India says that remains committed to its philosophy of delivering cutting-edge features at competitive prices. The company said that its latest offering, the Blaze 2 5G, exemplifies this commitment. Starting at just ₹9,999, the device boasts a premium glass back and a groundbreaking features in its segment: the Ring Light. Available in three colors—Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender—this smartphone is definitely eye-grabbing.

Under the hood, the Blaze 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor, which boasts an impressive AnTuTu score of over 3,90,000+. It offers two RAM/ROM variants: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB UFS 2.2 memory, expandable up to a staggering 1TB. The device features a 16.55 cm (6.56") HD+ IPS Punch Hole Display with a 2.5D Curved Screen and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive visual experience.

The Blaze 2 5G provides a clean Android 13 experience, free from ads and bloatware. It also offers convenient features like anonymous and auto-call recording, along with a side fingerprint sensor. Lava promises an upgrade to Android 14 and two years of quarterly security updates, ensuring a future-proof experience for users.

The smartphone's camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera equipped with screen flash for stunning selfies. It offers various camera modes: Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning.

The Blaze 2 5G boasts a robust 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging with a Type-C port to keep users connected throughout the day. Moreover, the company takes customer satisfaction seriously with its "FREE SERVICE AT HOME" program, offering doorstep service during the phone's warranty period.

The Blaze 2 5G will be available across India through Lava's retail network, Amazon.in, and Lavamobiles.com from November 9th, 2023.

In summary, Lava International says that it continues its mission to launch handsets with advanced mobile technology, offering a feature-packed, competitively priced smartphone like the Blaze 2 5G.