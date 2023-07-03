MEGA price cut! realme GT 2 gets a discount of 40% on Flipkart

Planning to buy a new smartphone? We have come across an excellent deal just for you! realme GT 2 price has taken a deep dive on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 16:48 IST
Realme GT 2 in pics: Check out its design, price and specifications
Realme GT 2
1/6 The Realme GT 2 will be available in four colors – Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue. The one displayed here is the Paper White variant. The smartphone offers a biopolymer rear panel designed by industrial designer Naoto Fukusawa. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The smartphone features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The Realme GT 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and it comes with a stainless steel vapor cooling chamber. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The smartphone packs a powerful 5,000 mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The smartphone is available in two RAM variants of 8GB and 12GB and two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB. (Akash/HT Tech)
Realme GT 2
View all Images
Purchase Realme GT 2 with a mega discount on Flipkart. (Akash/HT Tech)

Exciting news awaits realme fans! Flipkart has an attractive offer on the Realme GT 2, a feature-packed mid-range smartphone, delivering exceptional performance and unique functionalities to its users. And guess what? You can now grab it with a massive discount on Flipkart.

This smartphone boasts a stunning 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, coupled with a generous 128 GB storage capacity and 8 GB RAM. The device is powered by the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor, ensuring seamless performance.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with the triple camera setup, which includes a remarkable 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, capturing breathtaking images with ease. On top of that, the Realme GT 2 is equipped with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery and a 33W turbocharger for swift charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The best part is that you can now get your hands on the latest Realme GT 2 at a pocket-friendly cost, thanks to the incredible discounts. So, don't miss out on this opportunity to own a cutting-edge smartphone at a fantastic price.

Realme GT 2 Discount

The original price of the 128GB variant of the Realme GT 2 is Rs. 39999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 23999, which means you get a mega 40% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Realme GT 2 even further by taking benefits of the exchange deal and the bank offers. Keep reading to find out more about the exciting details.

Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering a fantastic exchange deal for the Realme GT 2 smartphone. By trading in your old device, you can receive a substantial discount of up to Rs. 23,200. However, it's important to note that the exact discount amount will depend on the model and condition of your old phone. To determine if the exchange offer is available in your area, you will also need to enter your Pin Code.

In addition to the exchange deal, there are more enticing offers available. If you make a transaction using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can enjoy a cashback of 5 percent. Furthermore, by signing up for Flipkart pay later, you will receive a Gift card worth Rs. 500. These incredible offers provide an excellent opportunity to maximise your savings when purchasing the Realme GT 2.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 16:48 IST
