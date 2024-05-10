Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 launched in US: Check specs, price, features, availability and more
Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) in the U.S., featuring a built-in stylus, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and 120Hz display. Check its full specs, features, price and availability.
Motorola unveiled its latest addition to its mid-range lineup with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), now hitting the shelves across the U.S. This device introduces a sleek design coupled with a built-in stylus, offering users convenient note-taking and photo-editing capabilities directly on the screen.
Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 Specifications
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) packs a 6.7-inch Full HD+ pOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. With a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, the display delivers crisp responsiveness. Notably, the stylus, neatly housed in the device, adds to its functionality.
In the camera department, the phone sports a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 13MP ultra-wide camera capable of capturing macro shots. On the front, users will find a 32MP selfie camera, offering versatile photography options and high-resolution video recording.
Powering the device is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G SoC, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance. Paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card, users can expect smooth multitasking and ample storage space. Furthermore, the phone features dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, enhancing the audio experience, while a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support keeps the device powered throughout the day.
Connectivity options include a Type-C port (USB 2.0), a 3.5mm audio jack, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band WiFi. Running on the Android 14-based operating system, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) offers a seamless and user-friendly experience.
Moto G Stylus 5G 2024: Price and Availability
Available in two colour options, Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) will retail for $399.99 and is set to launch on May 30th. Customers can purchase it from major retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon.com, as well as through various U.S. carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.
