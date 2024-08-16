 Moto G45 5G launching in India on this date, specs revealed on Flipkart: Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Moto G45 5G launching in India on this date, specs revealed on Flipkart: Know what’s coming

Motorola has unveiled that Moto G45 5G will be launching on August 21 in India. Check out the revealed specifications and features of the upcoming Moto smartphone.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 09:20 IST
Moto G45 5G launching in India on this date, specs revealed on Flipkart: Know what’s coming
Motorola Moto G45 5G set to launch on August 21 in India. (Flipkart)

Motorola officially confirmed that it will be launching the Moto G45 5G on August 21 in India. The smartphone is anticipated to reach global markets later. The smartphone launch date was revealed by Flipkart, confirming its availability on the platform including Motorola India's website. 

The new model of Motorola's G series smartphone is set to launch at noon in India on the mentioned date. Motorola also announced that the Moto G45 5G smartphone will come in a vegan leather design. 

As per the microsite, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC chipset will power the new affordable Moto G45 5G. The smartphone will feature 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB memory storage capacity. The storage will be extendable by using the microSD card. The smartphone will feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary camera. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per the company, the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display with 120 Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be featuring Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos and Smart Connect alongside supporting the 13 5G bands. 

Moto G45 specs (expected)

Various leaked renders of the Motorola Moto G45 5G smartphone have been making rounds on the internet. Tipster Arsène Lupin posted an image of Moto G45's marketing material as @MysteryLupin on X to showcase the anticipated design of the smartphone. As per the leaked images, the smartphone is likely to come in blue, magenta and green colour variants. The leak suggested the likelihood of the smartphone having a vegan leather covering on the back to give it a premium look as well as a good grip. The smartphone is anticipated to be flat on the sides and has a glossy finish. However, it is expected to be built out of plastic. 

The leaks also shed light on the other major anticipated specifications of the upcoming Moto G45. The smartphone is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery. It may come with some water-resistant capability but is not expected to survive when fully submerged in water. 

The smartphone is also expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader blended with the power button. Lastly, it will likely continue to have the 3.5mm audio jack. 

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 09:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets