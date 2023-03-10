Moto G73 5G launched with FIRST Mediatek Dimensity 930 chip; Check price

Motorola has announced the launch of its new 5G budget smartphone in the G-series, the Moto G73 5G. Despite being a budget offering, it comes with some impressive features – a 50MP primary camera, 13 5G bands, and the new MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. It comes in two colour options. Know what else it has to offer and how much it will be priced at.

Moto G73 specs and features

The Moto G73 offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM, this dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 13, with a promise of up to three years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 14.

As for the camera, the Moto G73 5G features a dual rear camera system that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide macro depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. One of the Moto G73 5G's standout features is its powerful 5000mAh battery, which supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. A compatible charger is included in the package.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For connectivity, it offers 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, LTEPP, GLONASS, and USB Type-C. Apart from this, it also features a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G73 5G price and availability

The Moto G73 5G is available in two colour variants -- Midnight Blue, and Lucent White. The smartphone will go on sale from 16th March 2023, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola. in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 18999. However, as part of the launch offer, you can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 2000 on an exchange or an instant discount on purchases made using credit card transactions on select banks.