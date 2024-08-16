 Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

Looking for alternatives to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro? Check out these options from Nothing, OnePlus, Poco, Realme, and iQOO, each offering unique features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 18:10 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives
1/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung finally unveiled their new generation of foldable smartphones with new design, processor, and Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM to provide users with ease of multitasking and faster smartphone speed. With a new foldable device, Samsung also announced new wearable products such as Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and more.  (HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives
2/5 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Lenovo-backed smartphone brand Motorola also launched its new-gen clamshell foldable smartphone, the Razr 50 Ultra in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.99999 and offers several unique features. The Razr 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It comes with the biggest cover display in the flip smartphone market.  (Motorola)
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives
3/5 Oppo Reno 12 series: Oppo also announced its AI-powered Reno 12 series in India with new design, features and eye-catching camera features. The series includes Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 energy processor. The smartphones offer several advanced AI features such as AI tool Box, AI recording summary, AI best face, AI studio, and much more.  (HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives
4/5 Motorola G85: After months of speculation, Motorola finally announced its new G-series smartphone, the G85 in India at a starting price of Rs.17999. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and offers two storage variants: 8GB RAM+128GB and 12GB RAM+128GB. Additionally, the smartphone also offers a Smart Connect feature which is available in its high-end smartphones.  (Motorola)
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives
5/5 Lava Blaze X: It is the new affordable smartphone launched by Indian smartphone brand Lava. The Blaze X is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.14999.  (Lava)
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives
icon View all Images
Discover top alternatives to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, like the Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Products included in this article

6% OFF
Nothing Phone (2a) 5G (Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
(91)
₹26,185 ₹27,999
Buy now

Motorola recently launched the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India, starting at Rs. 31,999. This model features a curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, IP68 dust and water resistance, and an enhanced camera system with a telephoto lens. For those considering alternatives in a similar price range, here are some noteworthy options.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Nothing Phone (2a) 5G (Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 4.1/5 ₹ 26,185

1. Nothing Phone 2a

B0CX74JKLL-1

The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 ‘pro' processor and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The phone operates on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14. Its rear camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The Nothing Phone 2a is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999 respectively.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy users' transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare': Here's what company hopes from new Pixel phones

2. OnePlus Nord CE 4

B0CX59H5W7-2

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and houses a 5,500mAh battery coupled with 100W fast wired charging. It runs OxygenOS 14 on Android 14 and features a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor and 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the front it has a 16MP camera for selfies. Base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs Rs. 26,999.

3. Poco F6

B0D5GX37DS-3

The Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, reaching up to 2,400 nits of brightness. It includes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Dolby Vision support. The phone is IP64 rated and has a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging and runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14. Available in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB variants, it is priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999 respectively.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more

4. Realme 12 Pro Plus

B0CSWMQV9Z-4

The Realme 12 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It includes a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The rear camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is 32MP. It runs Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 and is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999.

5. iQOO Neo 9 Pro

B07WDKMGWR-5

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro offers 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 38,999 respectively. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness, and a 6,043mm2 vapour chamber cooling system. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX920 main sensor with 4K night video capabilities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 18:05 IST
Trending: iphone 16 series launch date likely to be revealed on this day: here’s what we know so far iphone 16 series launching soon, but you may want to wait for iphone 17 series: here’s why iqoo z9s design teased ahead of august 21 launch: know what the smartphone will look like oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iqoo z9s and iqoo z9s pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on aug 21- details iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple samsung galaxy m35 5g vs iqoo z9 5g: find the best value 5g smartphone google pixel 8 gets rs. 21000 price cut in flipkart sale ahead of pixel 9 india launch, available at just rs… iqoo z9s, z9s pro battery, processor, display confirmed ahead of launch- all details infinix note 40x 5g vs moto g64 5g: know which smartphone is better under rs.15000
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets