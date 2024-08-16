Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Looking for alternatives to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro? Check out these options from Nothing, OnePlus, Poco, Realme, and iQOO, each offering unique features.
Motorola recently launched the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India, starting at Rs. 31,999. This model features a curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, IP68 dust and water resistance, and an enhanced camera system with a telephoto lens. For those considering alternatives in a similar price range, here are some noteworthy options.
1. Nothing Phone 2a
The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 ‘pro' processor and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The phone operates on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14. Its rear camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The Nothing Phone 2a is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999 respectively.
2. OnePlus Nord CE 4
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and houses a 5,500mAh battery coupled with 100W fast wired charging. It runs OxygenOS 14 on Android 14 and features a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor and 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the front it has a 16MP camera for selfies. Base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs Rs. 26,999.
3. Poco F6
The Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, reaching up to 2,400 nits of brightness. It includes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Dolby Vision support. The phone is IP64 rated and has a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging and runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14. Available in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB variants, it is priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999 respectively.
4. Realme 12 Pro Plus
The Realme 12 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It includes a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The rear camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is 32MP. It runs Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 and is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999.
5. iQOO Neo 9 Pro
The iQOO Neo 9 Pro offers 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 38,999 respectively. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness, and a 6,043mm2 vapour chamber cooling system. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX920 main sensor with 4K night video capabilities.
