Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

Motorola recently launched the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India, starting at Rs. 31,999. This model features a curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, IP68 dust and water resistance, and an enhanced camera system with a telephoto lens. For those considering alternatives in a similar price range, here are some noteworthy options.

List of Best Selling Products

1. Nothing Phone 2a

B0CX74JKLL-1

The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 ‘pro' processor and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The phone operates on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14. Its rear camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The Nothing Phone 2a is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999 respectively.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy users' transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare': Here's what company hopes from new Pixel phones

2. OnePlus Nord CE 4

B0CX59H5W7-2

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and houses a 5,500mAh battery coupled with 100W fast wired charging. It runs OxygenOS 14 on Android 14 and features a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor and 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the front it has a 16MP camera for selfies. Base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs Rs. 26,999.

3. Poco F6

B0D5GX37DS-3

The Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, reaching up to 2,400 nits of brightness. It includes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Dolby Vision support. The phone is IP64 rated and has a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging and runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14. Available in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB variants, it is priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999 respectively.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more

4. Realme 12 Pro Plus

B0CSWMQV9Z-4

The Realme 12 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It includes a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The rear camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is 32MP. It runs Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 and is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999.

5. iQOO Neo 9 Pro

B07WDKMGWR-5

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro offers 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 38,999 respectively. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness, and a 6,043mm2 vapour chamber cooling system. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX920 main sensor with 4K night video capabilities.