Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Realme C65 and more- Smartphones launched this week [6 April 2024]
The first week of April witnessed the launch of several exciting smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord CE4, Realme 12x 5G, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition, and Realme C65.
In the realm of smartphones, this week witnessed an exciting lineup of launches catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs. From flagship devices to budget-friendly options, here's a roundup of the latest releases:
OnePlus Nord CE4
One of the highlights of the week was the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE4. Boasting a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, this device promises a seamless visual experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and featuring impressive camera capabilities. With prices starting at ₹24,999, it offers great value for money.
Also read: Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
mobile to buy?
Realme 12x 5G
Realme introduced the 12x 5G, a budget-friendly option packed with features. Sporting a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, this device offers smooth performance. Prices start at ₹11,999, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola unveiled its flagship Edge 50 Pro, targeting consumers seeking premium features and performance. Featuring a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a high refresh rate, this device delivers immersive visuals. With prices starting at ₹31,999, it offers top-notch specifications at a competitive price point.
iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition
iQOO introduced the Anniversary Edition of its flagship iQOO 12, celebrating a year of innovation and success. Featuring a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a high refresh rate, this device offers a premium viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and equipped with advanced camera technology, the iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition sets a new standard for flagship smartphones. With prices starting at ₹52,999, it targets tech enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge features.
Realme C65
Rounding off the list is the Realme C65, catering to budget-conscious consumers. With a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and impressive camera capabilities, this device offers great value for money. Priced at VND 3,690,000 (approximately ₹12,500), it provides an affordable yet feature-rich smartphone experience.
The latest smartphone launches offer something for everyone, catering to diverse preferences and budgets. Whether you're looking for flagship performance or budget-friendly options, these devices aim to deliver a compelling user experience.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71712418103991