Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Realme C65 and more- Smartphones launched this week [6 April 2024]

The first week of April witnessed the launch of several exciting smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord CE4, Realme 12x 5G, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition, and Realme C65.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2024, 21:25 IST
From stunning displays to powerful processors, explore the best of smartphone technology with these new releases. (unsplash)
From stunning displays to powerful processors, explore the best of smartphone technology with these new releases. (unsplash)

In the realm of smartphones, this week witnessed an exciting lineup of launches catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs. From flagship devices to budget-friendly options, here's a roundup of the latest releases:

OnePlus Nord CE4

One of the highlights of the week was the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE4. Boasting a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, this device promises a seamless visual experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and featuring impressive camera capabilities. With prices starting at 24,999, it offers great value for money.

Realme 12x 5G

Realme introduced the 12x 5G, a budget-friendly option packed with features. Sporting a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, this device offers smooth performance. Prices start at 11,999, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola unveiled its flagship Edge 50 Pro, targeting consumers seeking premium features and performance. Featuring a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a high refresh rate, this device delivers immersive visuals. With prices starting at 31,999, it offers top-notch specifications at a competitive price point.

iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition

iQOO introduced the Anniversary Edition of its flagship iQOO 12, celebrating a year of innovation and success. Featuring a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a high refresh rate, this device offers a premium viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and equipped with advanced camera technology, the iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition sets a new standard for flagship smartphones. With prices starting at 52,999, it targets tech enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge features.

Realme C65

Rounding off the list is the Realme C65, catering to budget-conscious consumers. With a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and impressive camera capabilities, this device offers great value for money. Priced at VND 3,690,000 (approximately 12,500), it provides an affordable yet feature-rich smartphone experience.

The latest smartphone launches offer something for everyone, catering to diverse preferences and budgets. Whether you're looking for flagship performance or budget-friendly options, these devices aim to deliver a compelling user experience.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 21:25 IST
