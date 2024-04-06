Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Realme C65 and more- Smartphones launched this week [6 April 2024]

In the realm of smartphones, this week witnessed an exciting lineup of launches catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs. From flagship devices to budget-friendly options, here's a roundup of the latest releases:

OnePlus Nord CE4

One of the highlights of the week was the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE4. Boasting a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, this device promises a seamless visual experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and featuring impressive camera capabilities. With prices starting at ₹24,999, it offers great value for money.

Realme 12x 5G

Realme introduced the 12x 5G, a budget-friendly option packed with features. Sporting a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, this device offers smooth performance. Prices start at ₹11,999, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola unveiled its flagship Edge 50 Pro, targeting consumers seeking premium features and performance. Featuring a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a high refresh rate, this device delivers immersive visuals. With prices starting at ₹31,999, it offers top-notch specifications at a competitive price point.

iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition

iQOO introduced the Anniversary Edition of its flagship iQOO 12, celebrating a year of innovation and success. Featuring a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a high refresh rate, this device offers a premium viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and equipped with advanced camera technology, the iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition sets a new standard for flagship smartphones. With prices starting at ₹52,999, it targets tech enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge features.

Realme C65

Rounding off the list is the Realme C65, catering to budget-conscious consumers. With a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and impressive camera capabilities, this device offers great value for money. Priced at VND 3,690,000 (approximately ₹12,500), it provides an affordable yet feature-rich smartphone experience.

The latest smartphone launches offer something for everyone, catering to diverse preferences and budgets. Whether you're looking for flagship performance or budget-friendly options, these devices aim to deliver a compelling user experience.

