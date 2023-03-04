Motorola Moto G73 launch confirmed on March 10! Check what’s coming

After introducing it first in the global market, Motorola has confirmed to launch the Moto G73 5G in India on March 10. The company has released a teaser and made its page live on Flipkart, which has revealed some key information that you need to know. According to the teaser, it is said to be India's first MediaTek Dimensity 930-powered smartphone. What else is special about this new Moto G73?

Motorola Moto G72 expected specs

Thanks to the Flipkart listing page, it has been now officially confirmed that Moto G73 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, it will feature an Ultra Pixel 22um camera sensor. It is said to offer 1.5 times larger pixels and 4 times better light sensitivity. Moto G73 will feature a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. In the front, it is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera.

For 5G connectivity, Moto is providing 13 5G bands. It will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos will add on a rich audio experience. Here, everything will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. Based on the global variant, it is expected to support 30W fast charging. Moto G73 boots Android 13 out of the box with MyUX skin on the top. Surprisingly, it also supports a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing these days from most smartphones. Lastly, it boasts an IP52 rating.

Motorola Moto G72 expected price

The earlier launch in Europe set the device price at €300 for its 8GM RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Based on this, it is estimated to be priced at Rs. 26108 for the 256GB storage variant. However, the 128GB storage variant may cost less than this.

However, this is an estimated price, while the official Moto G73 price will be revealed on the launch day.