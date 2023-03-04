    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Motorola Moto G73 launch confirmed on March 10! Check what’s coming

    Motorola Moto G73 is set to launch in India on March 10 with first of its kind MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. Here’s what else is coming.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 20:19 IST
    Best smartphones under 15000: Samsung Galaxy F04, Oppo K10 to Motorola G62 5G, check them out
    Samsung Galaxy F04
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy F04: Powered by MediaTek P35 chipset, it comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, Android 12, 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and more. The device is available in two stylish colours- Jade Purple and Opal Green in 4GB+64GB storage variant and is priced at Rs. 9499. Galaxy F04 is available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail outlets. (Samsung)
    Poco M4 Pro
    2/5 Poco M4 Pro costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 16,499 for 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Oppo K10: Currently available at a discounted rate of 13990, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone can also be availed using the exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and gets a 6.59 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, among others. (HT Tech)
    Realme 9 5G
    4/5 Realme 9 5G: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme 9 5G is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 15999. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, the phone gets a 6.5 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAH battery, and more. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 Motorola G62 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 14999 on Flipkart. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the phone gets a 6.55 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and more. (Motorola)
    Motorola Moto G73
    View all Images
    Motorola Moto G73 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset and 5000mAh battery. (Motorola)

    After introducing it first in the global market, Motorola has confirmed to launch the Moto G73 5G in India on March 10. The company has released a teaser and made its page live on Flipkart, which has revealed some key information that you need to know. According to the teaser, it is said to be India's first MediaTek Dimensity 930-powered smartphone. What else is special about this new Moto G73?

    Motorola Moto G72 expected specs

    Thanks to the Flipkart listing page, it has been now officially confirmed that Moto G73 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, it will feature an Ultra Pixel 22um camera sensor. It is said to offer 1.5 times larger pixels and 4 times better light sensitivity. Moto G73 will feature a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. In the front, it is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera.

    For 5G connectivity, Moto is providing 13 5G bands. It will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos will add on a rich audio experience. Here, everything will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. Based on the global variant, it is expected to support 30W fast charging. Moto G73 boots Android 13 out of the box with MyUX skin on the top. Surprisingly, it also supports a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing these days from most smartphones. Lastly, it boasts an IP52 rating.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Motorola Moto G72 expected price

    The earlier launch in Europe set the device price at €300 for its 8GM RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Based on this, it is estimated to be priced at Rs. 26108 for the 256GB storage variant. However, the 128GB storage variant may cost less than this.

    However, this is an estimated price, while the official Moto G73 price will be revealed on the launch day.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 20:19 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Motorola Moto G73 launch confirmed on March 10! Check what’s coming
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life