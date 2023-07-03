Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India! Check price, specs and more here

Motorola has expanded its foldable smartphones portfolio with the launch of the new Razr 40 series in India. It brings two new foldable smartphones – Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. These Motorola smartphones will compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. But what do these new phones have to offer? How much does they cost? Read on.

Motorola Razr 40 specs and features at a glance

The Motorola Razr 40 feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It also gets a 1.5-inch cover display. It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 4200mAh battery with 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging. For photography, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra - everything at a glance

The upgraded version, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features the same 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen. However, it supports a 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it gets a larger cover display of 3.6-inch. It packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery. It also supports 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging. Both of these smartphones get IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In optics, it features a 12MP primary camera along with 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32MP macro vision camera.

Motorola Razr 40 series price and availability in India

Motorola has announced that Motorola Razr 40 comes at a starting price of Rs. 59999. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been launched at a price of Rs. 89999.

You will be able to get Rs. 7000 off via ICICI Bank on Razr 40 Ultra. On the Razr 40, you will get a discount of Rs. 5000 via other bank offers.

Pre-booking starts from July 3 at Rs. 999 on Amazon.