Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India! Check price, specs and more here

Motorola has launched two new foldable smartphones in India - Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. Here is how much these new foldables cost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 20:49 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launching tomorrow! Check expected specs, features, price
image caption
1/5 Display: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to have a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with HDR10+. Interestingly, it will have a bigger cover display with a 3.6-inch pOLED panel. On the other hand, the Razr 40 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate and a 1.5-inch cover display.  (Motorola)
image caption
2/5 Chipset: Motorola has confirmed that Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while Razr 40 will get Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.  (Motorola)
Motorola Razr 40
3/5 Battery: The Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3800mAh battery while the standard model of Razr 40 gets a bigger 4200mAh battery.  (Motorola)
image caption
4/5 Cameras: For photography, the Ultra model will get the 12MP main and 13MP ultra-wide cameras. While the Razr 40 gets a 64MP main camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide camera. Both of these models will get a 32MP macro vision camera.  (Motorola)
image caption
5/5 Expected price: The prices for Motorola Razr 40 series are yet to be revealed. However, a leaked image by Amazon suggests that the Razr 40 may be priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.  (Motorola)
Motorola Razr 40
View all Images
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra gets a bigger cover display this time. What else is new? Know all here. (Motorola)

Motorola has expanded its foldable smartphones portfolio with the launch of the new Razr 40 series in India. It brings two new foldable smartphones – Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. These Motorola smartphones will compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. But what do these new phones have to offer? How much does they cost? Read on.

Motorola Razr 40 specs and features at a glance

The Motorola Razr 40 feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It also gets a 1.5-inch cover display. It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 4200mAh battery with 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging. For photography, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra - everything at a glance

The upgraded version, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features the same 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen. However, it supports a 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it gets a larger cover display of 3.6-inch. It packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery. It also supports 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging. Both of these smartphones get IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In optics, it features a 12MP primary camera along with 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32MP macro vision camera.

Motorola Razr 40 series price and availability in India

Motorola has announced that Motorola Razr 40 comes at a starting price of Rs. 59999. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been launched at a price of Rs. 89999.

You will be able to get Rs. 7000 off via ICICI Bank on Razr 40 Ultra. On the Razr 40, you will get a discount of Rs. 5000 via other bank offers.

Pre-booking starts from July 3 at Rs. 999 on Amazon.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 20:49 IST
Home Mobile News Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India! Check price, specs and more here
