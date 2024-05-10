Motorola Razr Plus details leak: Price, specs, and colour options revealed ahead of launch

Motorola is set to reclaim its flagship status with the launch of the Razr Plus 2024, a foldable flip phone aimed at capturing the market's attention. Fresh details on pricing and specifications for the eagerly anticipated device have surfaced in a retailer leak targeting the European market, shedding light on various colour options as well.

Motorola Razr Plus: New Pricing and Specs Leak Emerges online

The introduction of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, known as the Razr Plus 2023 in the US, marked a significant turn in the foldable phone landscape. Motorola's resurgence in the market has been marked by a series of well-received devices, boasting user-friendly software that maintains the integrity of stock Android. Notable among these is the Motorola Edge Plus 2023, which garnered praise for its seamless performance.

Motorola Razr Plu European Pricing and Specifications Revealed

The latest leak offers insight into the European pricing of the Motorola Razr, alongside key specifications. According to information sourced from Deal N Tech, a European retailer preparing to stock the device has listed it at 1200 euros for the 128GB RAM and 512GB memory variant, 9to5Google reported.

A notable improvement in the new generation is the memory configuration, a significant leap from the previous 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the leak reveals a range of colour options, including Blue, Green, and Peach Fuzz. While only Peach Fuzz receives a descriptive name, it's anticipated that Motorola's signature vibrant and saturated colour palette will be evident across all options, consistent with the brand's style.

Design Continuity with Previous Model

Previous leaks have hinted at the design continuity between the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and its predecessor. The device maintains the familiar dual-camera setup on the outer display and retains a similar overall silhouette. With the previous model announced around this time last year, anticipation is high for Motorola's forthcoming official announcement of the Razr Plus 2024.