Motorola X50 Ultra with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launched in China: Check price, specs, and more

Motorola has unveiled the X50 Ultra in China, a handset closely resembling the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, differing mainly in color options. Powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with Android 14 atop, the device boasts a 144Hz display and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Let's check what Motorola has in store for you.

Motorola X50 Ultra: Price

In terms of pricing, the Motorola X50 Ultra offers three variants: the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model retails for 3,999 yuan (approx Rs. 46,240.38), the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is priced at 4,299 yuan (approx Rs. 49,709.27), and the top-tier 16GB RAM with 1TB storage option comes in at 4,699 yuan (approx Rs. 54,334.47).

In terms of design, the Motorola X50 Ultra sports a glass front complemented by a wooden or eco-leather back panel, held together by an aluminium frame. The front camera resides within a central punch-hole cutout, while the rear houses a camera bump with the Moto logo. Rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, the device comes in three colour options: Forest Grey, Nordic Wood, and Peach Fuzz.

Motorola X50 Ultra: Specifications

The phone's display features a 6.7-inch pOLED panel with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, offering a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits peak brightness. It also incorporates an under-screen fingerprint reader and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Running on Android 14-based Hello UI, a close-to-stock Android experience with proprietary enhancements, the X50 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

A 4,500mAh battery fuels the device, supporting 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 64MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP front camera, capable of recording 4K60 fps video.

Connectivity options include Ultra-wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2, GPS, 5G, and NFC. Additional features encompass stereo speakers with Snapdragon Sound, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby head-tracking, alongside Lenovo's Xiaotian AI assistant and an AI PC collaboration tool compatible with Lenovo laptops.