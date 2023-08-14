Nab vivo Y16 and vivo Y56 at new exciting prices

The vivo Y16 and vivo Y56 will be available at new price points from today on the vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 19:19 IST
vivo Y16 and vivo Y56 are available at new prices from today.
View all Images
vivo Y16 and vivo Y56 are available at new prices from today. (vivo)

Are you interested in buying a vivo smartphone? Check out the new prices for these two exciting vivo smartphones. They will be available for purchase starting today on the vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. Customers can now purchase the vivo Y16 at a new attractive price of Rs. 10,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs. 12,499 (4GB+128GB), while vivo Y56 will be available at Rs. 18,999 (8GB+128GB).

Consumers can also avail cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchasing vivo Y56 5G using ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank, Kotak, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, and One card. Along with this, vivo is also offering additional benefits such as vivo V-Shield Protection Plans.

vivo Y16 Specs:

vivo Y16 comes with a 6.51” HD+ water drop display that delivers a wide and immersive view for both videos and games. It sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve curvature with rounded corners. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main camera with a 2MP macro camera and a 5MP front camera that is equipped to capture sharp and vivid images to save precious life moments. The rear camera features Super HDR, which provides a delightful photography experience, and the front camera has an Aura Screen Light for capturing pictures with accurate brightness. vivo Y16 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor and offers a side fingerprint scanner and a Face Wake feature for quick and efficient unlocking.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

vivo Y56 Specs:

vivo Y56 features a premium appearance with a 6.58-inch (16.72 cm) FHD+ display that delivers bright and vivid colors. It sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve with rounded corners, making the smartphone comfortable and easy to hold. Its frosted anti-glare (AG) surface offers a soft, exquisite touch and makes it resistant to scratches and fingerprints. vivo Y56 sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Night primary camera and a 2MP bokeh camera that capture sharp and clear photos during the day and at night. On the front, it features a 16MP camera capturing vibrant and high-res selfie images. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and is complemented by a large, 5000mAh battery combined with 18W fast charging to ensure smooth and long-lasting performance.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 19:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Nab vivo Y16 and vivo Y56 at new exciting prices
