New images of iPhone 15 leaked! Dynamic island and USB-C port visible

Two new leaked images of the base model of Apple iPhone 15 series have made major revelation. The upcoming iPhone 15 is going to get both the dynamic island and USB-C port, according to the images. Notably, the images which are said to be of the standard iPhone 15 have been shared on Twitter by a leaker named Unknownz21. "Who needs half-baked renders when you have the real thing? Here's an early base model iPhone 15. (More info exclusively via @MacRumors, for now)", the tweet read.

According to an exclusive report by MacRumors, "the images show off the USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone, which is replacing the Lightning port that Apple has used for every iPhone since 2012." The report also informed that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will transition to USB-C due to charging port laws implemented in the European Union.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The front of the entry level iPhone 15 is also visible, based on which it can be said that there are no major design changes compared to the iPhone 14. After Apple introduced the dynamic island with the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series, rumors have always claimed that the feature will be made available the entire iPhone 15 series. And the leaked image also says the same.

Unknownz21 also shared an image of the iPhone 15 Pro chassis earlier this month which was limited to the USB-C port.

Notably, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in the month of September 2023. The lineup will include four models namely- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra.

Other than the dynamic island and USB-C port, Apple is expected to bring its latest A17 Bionic chip with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Pro models can also get a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, along with several other features.