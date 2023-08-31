New leak reveals iPhone 15 Pro Max production woes ahead of Apple event; Might suffer significant delay

The iPhone 15 Pro Max faces production hurdles as Apple struggles to add new components to the smartphone, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 14:37 IST
iPhone 15 production
iPhone 15 Pro Max faces production hurdles ahead of launch as Apple works on solutions. (AFP)
iPhone 15 production
iPhone 15 Pro Max faces production hurdles ahead of launch as Apple works on solutions. (AFP)

In anticipation of its highly awaited iPhone 15 event scheduled for September 12, Apple enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for the tech giant's next big reveal. The event's tagline, "Wonderlust," has sparked curiosity and excitement, hinting at the remarkable innovations in store. However, recent insights shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shed light on the production journey of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, revealing a few bumps in the road that Apple has been navigating with its customary diligence.

iPhone 15 Pro Max could suffer a delay

Kuo, who has been a reliable Apple tipster for years, uncovered a new development. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's flagship model, was "the last project to kick off", hinting that its production process was slightly delayed than its counterparts. Consequently, the production timeline for this device is experiencing a mild lag. This update corroborates with earlier reports last week which hinted at potential delays of 3-4 weeks for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, 9to5Mac reported.

One particular revelation from Kuo's report highlights the issue. According to him, the shift to the new titanium frame material in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup caused an initial delay. The switch to the new chassis has not been without its challenges. The design and processing intricacies posed hurdles during the developmental stages. Notably, Kuo highlights Apple's decision to step away from its initial plans of implementing solid-state buttons as a key factor affecting production ahead of iPhone launch event. The transition away from physical volume buttons and the mute switch to solid-state alternatives encountered obstacles, leading to a cascade effect that reverberated through the production process.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More information from Kuo

Kuo mentioned additional information around the shipping stage of the production of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as well. He said that the primary production challenges encompassed stacked CIS technology, display panels, battery expansion due to heat exposure, and the integration of the titanium frame. While highlighting the titanium frame challenge, Kuo also mentioned that the introduction of the frame will be a beneficial move as it not only contributes to structural integrity but also assists in weight reduction, making the smartphone lighter.

Second, the stacked CIS problem was resolved through bolstering production capacities, yet it still slightly impacts approximately 10-15% of regular model shipments. The CIS issue was first revealed in July.

Apple enthusiasts need not wait much longer, as the grand unveiling of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups is set to unfold during the exclusive "Wonderlust" event on September 12. Following the event, eager customers can anticipate the commencement of pre-orders starting September 15.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 13:29 IST
Home Mobile News New leak reveals iPhone 15 Pro Max production woes ahead of Apple event; Might suffer significant delay
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets