New leak reveals iPhone 15 Pro Max production woes ahead of Apple event; Might suffer significant delay

In anticipation of its highly awaited iPhone 15 event scheduled for September 12, Apple enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for the tech giant's next big reveal. The event's tagline, "Wonderlust," has sparked curiosity and excitement, hinting at the remarkable innovations in store. However, recent insights shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shed light on the production journey of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, revealing a few bumps in the road that Apple has been navigating with its customary diligence.

iPhone 15 Pro Max could suffer a delay

Kuo, who has been a reliable Apple tipster for years, uncovered a new development. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's flagship model, was "the last project to kick off", hinting that its production process was slightly delayed than its counterparts. Consequently, the production timeline for this device is experiencing a mild lag. This update corroborates with earlier reports last week which hinted at potential delays of 3-4 weeks for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, 9to5Mac reported.

One particular revelation from Kuo's report highlights the issue. According to him, the shift to the new titanium frame material in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup caused an initial delay. The switch to the new chassis has not been without its challenges. The design and processing intricacies posed hurdles during the developmental stages. Notably, Kuo highlights Apple's decision to step away from its initial plans of implementing solid-state buttons as a key factor affecting production ahead of iPhone launch event. The transition away from physical volume buttons and the mute switch to solid-state alternatives encountered obstacles, leading to a cascade effect that reverberated through the production process.

More information from Kuo

Kuo mentioned additional information around the shipping stage of the production of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as well. He said that the primary production challenges encompassed stacked CIS technology, display panels, battery expansion due to heat exposure, and the integration of the titanium frame. While highlighting the titanium frame challenge, Kuo also mentioned that the introduction of the frame will be a beneficial move as it not only contributes to structural integrity but also assists in weight reduction, making the smartphone lighter.

Second, the stacked CIS problem was resolved through bolstering production capacities, yet it still slightly impacts approximately 10-15% of regular model shipments. The CIS issue was first revealed in July.

Apple enthusiasts need not wait much longer, as the grand unveiling of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups is set to unfold during the exclusive "Wonderlust" event on September 12. Following the event, eager customers can anticipate the commencement of pre-orders starting September 15.