New leak reveals iPhone 15 series could get a charging speed boost

A new leak claims that the iPhone 15 series could support up to 35W charging speeds, giving the smartphone a big boost and potential buyers a great reason to consider it favourably.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 20:17 IST
iPhone 15 series tipped to get key upgrades! From display, camera to chipset, know details
According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs.
1/5 According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs. (Unsplash)
The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area. 
2/5 The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area.  (Unsplash)
The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit.
3/5 The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.  
4/5 The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.   (Unsplash)
The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase.
5/5 The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
The iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in September. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

This year, leaks have revealed quite a lot about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. We know that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely getting a periscope zoom lens and the Pro models may be getting a titanium frame alongside a new action button, which will replace the mute switch. But the biggest leak is that all the iPhones will ditch the age-old Lightning port and switch to the USB-C port. This particular change has excited a lot of iPhone fans who believe the ability to use a standard/universal charging cable will be very convenient. However, there is an even bigger reason to celebrate. A new leak has revealed that the iPhones might also get a charging speed boost due to this switch. It is one of the biggest items that fans have been demanding for a long time now.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 series could feature up to 35W charging speed. The publication cited unnamed sources who revealed that at least some of the iPhone devices will get faster charging speed after switching to USB-C ports. However, the report did not mention which of the phones will get faster charging. For that, we will have to wait for the Apple event that is expected to be held in September.

At present, the iPhone 14 Pro supports a charging speed of 27W, whereas the standard iPhone 14 is limited to 20W. While using the standard division, we found that it took a little more than 90 minutes to charge the device completely. The new charging boost could be a big boon for Apple smartphones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Concerns around the iPhone 15 USB-C port

If you thought that all is sunshine and rainbows with Apple switching to USB-C ports, then that is not the case. Earlier, it was reported that a mysterious chip was embedded within the USB-C port that was being manufactured for the iPhone 15 series, as per leaks. Some experts said it could have been added to throttle transmission speeds. What it means is if non-proprietary or third-party connectors or cables are used with the port, the chip will use transmission encryption technology to curtail charging speed and data transfer speed.

However, it should be remembered that this is merely a leak and nobody knows what Apple is really planning for the iPhone 15 series. We will know the truth only after the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 20:16 IST
Home Mobile News New leak reveals iPhone 15 series could get a charging speed boost
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets