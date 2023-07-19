New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak shows huge display on cover, may pack many features

With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on the horizon, it is all but confirmed that Samsung will launch its next generation of foldables on July 26. While the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the top-end device in the foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could offer users a more meaningful foldable experience at a reduced cost. Yesterday, Samsung's president and head of mobile TM Roh hinted at the design strategy of the upcoming foldable smartphones, stating that, “We've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations”.

Now, a new leak has shed light on how users might be able to take advantage of the rumored new and bigger cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - new cover display

According to previous rumours, Samsung will upgrade the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from a mere 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches, putting it at par with competitors such as the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Now, a new leak shows what you can do with a bigger display. Leaker Roland Quandt (via 9to5Google) shared what seems like official marketing images on Twitter, showing use cases of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. While the images were taken down shortly after, they've already gone viral, and given us a glimpse of the upcoming features.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

One of the images shows several widgets on the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Widgets for a calendar, weather, battery and call history can be seen, apart from a wallet widget showing a flight boarding pass. If these images turn out to be true, these widgets would already be more useful when compared to the tiny widgets that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers.

Another image showed the side view of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and we can see the phone closing in full without any visible gap. Samsung has been struggling to eliminate the “hinge gap” since the first generation of foldables but now seems to have achieved that.

It should be noted that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Samsung, which is expected to be at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on July 26.