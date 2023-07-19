New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak shows huge display on cover, may pack many features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s rumoured new cover display could offer many more features than its predecessor, and this latest leak gives us a glimpse at its functionality.

| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 18:48 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with other Samsung products, is expected to launch on July 26 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. (Representative Image) (Pexels)

With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on the horizon, it is all but confirmed that Samsung will launch its next generation of foldables on July 26. While the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the top-end device in the foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could offer users a more meaningful foldable experience at a reduced cost. Yesterday, Samsung's president and head of mobile TM Roh hinted at the design strategy of the upcoming foldable smartphones, stating that, “We've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations”.

Now, a new leak has shed light on how users might be able to take advantage of the rumored new and bigger cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - new cover display

According to previous rumours, Samsung will upgrade the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from a mere 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches, putting it at par with competitors such as the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Now, a new leak shows what you can do with a bigger display. Leaker Roland Quandt (via 9to5Google) shared what seems like official marketing images on Twitter, showing use cases of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. While the images were taken down shortly after, they've already gone viral, and given us a glimpse of the upcoming features.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of the images shows several widgets on the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Widgets for a calendar, weather, battery and call history can be seen, apart from a wallet widget showing a flight boarding pass. If these images turn out to be true, these widgets would already be more useful when compared to the tiny widgets that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers.

Another image showed the side view of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and we can see the phone closing in full without any visible gap. Samsung has been struggling to eliminate the “hinge gap” since the first generation of foldables but now seems to have achieved that.

It should be noted that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Samsung, which is expected to be at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on July 26.

