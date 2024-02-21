 Next Apple iPhone SE may feature an OLED screen; know likely launch date | Mobile News

Next Apple iPhone SE may feature an OLED screen; know likely launch date

Apple iPhone SE launch date? Know till when you will have to wait for this affordable iPhone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 15:47 IST
iPhone SE
Rumors indicate that the Apple iPhone SE launch will not happen anytime soon. (Pixabay)
iPhone SE
Rumors indicate that the Apple iPhone SE launch will not happen anytime soon. (Pixabay)

Apple enthusiasts anticipating the next budget-friendly Apple iPhone SE may have to be very patient. In fact, the iPhone SE launch may not happen until 2025, reports suggest. While previous iterations of the iPhone SE were launched in 2020 and 2022, the Cupertino-based tech giant seems poised to skip a year before unveiling its next affordable iPhone.

Next iPhone SE: Details

What sets this upcoming iPhone SE apart from its predecessors is the likely incorporation of an OLED screen, a feature previously not seen in the affordable range, according to a report by The Elec (via GSMArena). Unlike previous models equipped with LCD panels, this shift promises enhanced display quality and performance, marking a significant upgrade for the budget-friendly device.

As per the South Korean source, three display manufacturers are vying for Apple's orders for the next iPhone SE. Samsung, surprisingly offering the lowest price per panel at $30, is competing against BOE and Tianma, offering $35 and $40 per panel, respectively. Negotiations are ongoing, with Apple reportedly countering with a significantly lower price of $20 per panel.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The OLED panels earmarked for the next iPhone SE are expected to mirror those found in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, boasting a 6.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1170x2532 and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Additionally, the possibility of incorporating Ceramic Shield glass, although unconfirmed, remains a potential feature that could further enhance the device's durability.

Samsung Display and BOE are reported to have secured favorable yields for these panels, while Tianma's technological capabilities lag behind the competition, making it an unlikely contender. Samsung's strategic advantage, stemming from its involvement in producing iPhone 14 panels, positions it favorably to offer competitive pricing for the iPhone SE.

The rivalry between Samsung and BOE underscores the stakes involved, with both companies vying for profitability and market dominance. While Samsung aims to leverage its existing infrastructure and maximize profits across multiple iPhone series, BOE seeks to bolster its OLED panel production capacity following setbacks encountered during the production of iPhone 15 panels.

As consumers await the unveiling of the next iPhone SE, anticipation mounts for the technological advancements and affordability that Apple's budget-friendly offering is poised to deliver in 2025.

Also read other top stories today:

Deepfakes affecting our brain? AI-created images and audio are so good most people can't tell them from the real thing. But we can rely on critical thinking instead. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Lockbit ransomware gang in lockup! The US has charged two Russian nationals with deploying Lockbit ransomware against companies and groups around the world. Check it all out here.

Tinder targets fraudsters! Tinder is expanding its identity verification program at a time when AI can make it hard to tell who's real and crime is rising on dating apps. The new verification process requires a valid driver's license or passport and a self-recorded video. Know what it is all about here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 15:47 IST
Home Mobile News Next Apple iPhone SE may feature an OLED screen; know likely launch date
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak hints at AI-powered NPCs leading to smarter interactions; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets