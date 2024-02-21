Next Apple iPhone SE may feature an OLED screen; know likely launch date

Apple enthusiasts anticipating the next budget-friendly Apple iPhone SE may have to be very patient. In fact, the iPhone SE launch may not happen until 2025, reports suggest. While previous iterations of the iPhone SE were launched in 2020 and 2022, the Cupertino-based tech giant seems poised to skip a year before unveiling its next affordable iPhone.

Next iPhone SE: Details

What sets this upcoming iPhone SE apart from its predecessors is the likely incorporation of an OLED screen, a feature previously not seen in the affordable range, according to a report by The Elec (via GSMArena). Unlike previous models equipped with LCD panels, this shift promises enhanced display quality and performance, marking a significant upgrade for the budget-friendly device.

As per the South Korean source, three display manufacturers are vying for Apple's orders for the next iPhone SE. Samsung, surprisingly offering the lowest price per panel at $30, is competing against BOE and Tianma, offering $35 and $40 per panel, respectively. Negotiations are ongoing, with Apple reportedly countering with a significantly lower price of $20 per panel.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The OLED panels earmarked for the next iPhone SE are expected to mirror those found in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, boasting a 6.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1170x2532 and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Additionally, the possibility of incorporating Ceramic Shield glass, although unconfirmed, remains a potential feature that could further enhance the device's durability.

Samsung Display and BOE are reported to have secured favorable yields for these panels, while Tianma's technological capabilities lag behind the competition, making it an unlikely contender. Samsung's strategic advantage, stemming from its involvement in producing iPhone 14 panels, positions it favorably to offer competitive pricing for the iPhone SE.

The rivalry between Samsung and BOE underscores the stakes involved, with both companies vying for profitability and market dominance. While Samsung aims to leverage its existing infrastructure and maximize profits across multiple iPhone series, BOE seeks to bolster its OLED panel production capacity following setbacks encountered during the production of iPhone 15 panels.

As consumers await the unveiling of the next iPhone SE, anticipation mounts for the technological advancements and affordability that Apple's budget-friendly offering is poised to deliver in 2025.

Also read other top stories today:

Deepfakes affecting our brain? AI-created images and audio are so good most people can't tell them from the real thing. But we can rely on critical thinking instead. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Lockbit ransomware gang in lockup! The US has charged two Russian nationals with deploying Lockbit ransomware against companies and groups around the world. Check it all out here.

Tinder targets fraudsters! Tinder is expanding its identity verification program at a time when AI can make it hard to tell who's real and crime is rising on dating apps. The new verification process requires a valid driver's license or passport and a self-recorded video. Know what it is all about here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!