Nothing confirms launch of new smartphone in India on March 4; Expected to be Nothing Phone 3 or 3a
Nothing has confirmed its new smartphone launch in India on March 4, 2025. Speculations suggest it could be the Nothing Phone 3 or Phone 3a. Here’s what we know so far.
Nothing has officially set the date for the launch of its upcoming smartphone in India. The company will unveil the device on March 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM. Although the exact model has not been confirmed, speculation suggests the phone could be the Nothing Phone 3, which is expected to follow the Nothing Phone 2. CEO Carl Pei has already confirmed the launch event, though it remains unclear whether the phone will be the flagship Phone 3 or a lower-end model, such as the Phone 3a.
Recent leaks point to the possibility of the device being part of the Phone 3a series, not the flagship model. A tipster noted that the Flipkart teaser page references achievements of the Nothing Phone (2a), implying that the new device may be part of this series.
Nothing Phone 3: Specifications and Features (Expected)
The Nothing Phone 3 is likely to target the mid-range market, with early reports suggesting it could feature either the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. It may include a 6.5-inch display with a unique design that follows the brand's aesthetic.
Meanwhile, the Pro variant is expected to offer enhanced features. Rumours indicate it will have a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Pro version could also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Both versions are expected to include AI-powered features, with the standard model possibly including a customisable Action Button-like key for quick functions.
Nothing Phone 3: Price (Expected)
The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000, with the Pro variant likely to cost more, possibly exceeding Rs. 55,000. These figures are based on leaks and should be treated with caution until official pricing is announced.
