Nothing confirms launch of new smartphone in India on March 4; Expected to be Nothing Phone 3 or 3a

Nothing has officially set the date for the launch of its upcoming smartphone in India. The company will unveil the device on March 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM. Although the exact model has not been confirmed, speculation suggests the phone could be the Nothing Phone 3, which is expected to follow the Nothing Phone 2. CEO Carl Pei has already confirmed the launch event, though it remains unclear whether the phone will be the flagship Phone 3 or a lower-end model, such as the Phone 3a.

Recent leaks point to the possibility of the device being part of the Phone 3a series, not the flagship model. A tipster noted that the Flipkart teaser page references achievements of the Nothing Phone (2a), implying that the new device may be part of this series.

You may be interested in 8% OFF 8% OFF Nothing Phone 2a 256GB Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 34% OFF 34% OFF Nothing Phone 1 256GB Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 10R 5G Sierra Black

Sierra Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Vivo V50 to launch in India in February, but Pro model likely to be absent this time: Report

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 is likely to target the mid-range market, with early reports suggesting it could feature either the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. It may include a 6.5-inch display with a unique design that follows the brand's aesthetic.

Also read: iPad 11 set for a major upgrade with A17 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity, and new magic keyboard

Meanwhile, the Pro variant is expected to offer enhanced features. Rumours indicate it will have a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Pro version could also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Both versions are expected to include AI-powered features, with the standard model possibly including a customisable Action Button-like key for quick functions.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 appear on certification sites, global launch imminent- All details

Nothing Phone 3: Price (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000, with the Pro variant likely to cost more, possibly exceeding Rs. 55,000. These figures are based on leaks and should be treated with caution until official pricing is announced.