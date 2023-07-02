Nothing Phone 2 Glyph LED may let you track your Zomato, Swiggy orders!

A year ago, ahead of the launch of the Nothing Phone 1, it was all about the new and unique Glyph-interface LED lights and the transparent back. The special fact about the Glyph lights is the customizable option to adjust and set unique ringtones for different contacts. Plus, music visualization features add fun while playing songs on the phone's speakers. Now, everyone has one question in mind, what will Nothing Phone 2 bring in terms of the GLYPH interface? It seems like Nothing's LEDs are set to have some really useful features with the Nothing Phone 2 launch.

Not just about fun! Tipster Yogesh Brar took to his Twitter handle to reveal that Nothing OS 2.0 has deeper glyph integration. He further explained that the bottom glyph LED will show the progress of your food orders via apps such as Zomato or Swiggy. It will work just like Nothing Phone 1 update about the battery charge. This feature will debut with Nothing Phone 2.

Apart from this, Nothing has confirmed its partnership with Swedish House Mafia which has composed an exclusive Glyph sound pack for Nothing Phone 2. What's interesting is that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalize and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds.

Nothing Phone 2 expected specs, features and upgrades

Apart from these OS upgrades, the company has confirmed that the Phone 2 will be powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Talking about the design, the teaser suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 may get a redesign with the lighting elements encircling the camera module. While some leaks and rumours have suggested that the Nothing Phone 2 may feature curved edges. Moreover, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a 4700mAh battery.

However, what else will it bring to the table? You will have to wait till July 11, the launch of Nothing Phone 2 to know more about specs, features, upgrades and the price.