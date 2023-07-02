Nothing Phone 2 Glyph LED may let you track your Zomato, Swiggy orders!

Nothing Phone 2’s Glyph light may have this useful feature to tell you all about your Zomato, Swiggy orders. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 13:00 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
View all Images
Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch on July 11. (Representative) (HT Tech)

A year ago, ahead of the launch of the Nothing Phone 1, it was all about the new and unique Glyph-interface LED lights and the transparent back. The special fact about the Glyph lights is the customizable option to adjust and set unique ringtones for different contacts. Plus, music visualization features add fun while playing songs on the phone's speakers. Now, everyone has one question in mind, what will Nothing Phone 2 bring in terms of the GLYPH interface? It seems like Nothing's LEDs are set to have some really useful features with the Nothing Phone 2 launch.

Not just about fun! Tipster Yogesh Brar took to his Twitter handle to reveal that Nothing OS 2.0 has deeper glyph integration. He further explained that the bottom glyph LED will show the progress of your food orders via apps such as Zomato or Swiggy. It will work just like Nothing Phone 1 update about the battery charge. This feature will debut with Nothing Phone 2.

Apart from this, Nothing has confirmed its partnership with Swedish House Mafia which has composed an exclusive Glyph sound pack for Nothing Phone 2. What's interesting is that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalize and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 2 expected specs, features and upgrades

Apart from these OS upgrades, the company has confirmed that the Phone 2 will be powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Talking about the design, the teaser suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 may get a redesign with the lighting elements encircling the camera module. While some leaks and rumours have suggested that the Nothing Phone 2 may feature curved edges. Moreover, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a 4700mAh battery.

However, what else will it bring to the table? You will have to wait till July 11, the launch of Nothing Phone 2 to know more about specs, features, upgrades and the price.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 13:00 IST
Home Mobile News Nothing Phone 2 Glyph LED may let you track your Zomato, Swiggy orders!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets