Nothing Phone 2 goes on sale today! Know its price, offers, specifications, more

Ten days after its global launch, the Nothing Phone 2 goes on sale for the first time today, July 21! Smartphone enthusiasts who are impressed with the glyph interface on the transparent back of the Nothing series and its unique Nothing OS 2.0, can order the latest Phone 2 from Flipkart now. Interestingly, you can save a big amount while ordering it now from Flipkart, as the company comes up with exciting launch offers. Check out its price, specifications, offers, and more.

However, you need to hurry if you want to grab a new Nothing Phone 2! If you could remember, the last year's Nothing Phone 1 went out of stock as soon as its first sale began on Flipkart. Similarly, Nothing Phone 2 comes with a limited stock during the first sale. So without much ado, find out the price and best offers on the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 on Flipkart

Nothing Phone 2 comes in three variants in India and is available in two colour options, Dark Grey and White. Starting with its base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, it is priced at Rs. 44999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and the 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage variant are priced at Rs. 49999 and Rs. 54999, respectively.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As part of the launch offer, you can find an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Citi Bank Credit and Debit cards. Apart from these, you can get 5 percent Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Nothing Phone 2 specs at a glance

At this price, the Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. One of the notable upgrades is its performance as Nothing Phone 2 gets an upgrade of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood. It must be noted that Nothing Phone 1 was launched with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. It runs on the latest Nothing OS 2.0.

Talking about photography, Nothing Phone 2 gets a dual-camera setup of a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. While on the front, it gets a new 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. Everything is backed by a 4700mAh battery which supports 45W charging.