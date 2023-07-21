Nothing Phone 2 goes on sale today! Know its price, offers, specifications, more

Nothing Phone 2 sale begins in India! Find out all about it, including price, specifications, offers and more.

Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 14:42 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 2
View all Images
Nothing Phone 2 is now available to buy on Flipkart. Check offers. (Nothing)

Ten days after its global launch, the Nothing Phone 2 goes on sale for the first time today, July 21! Smartphone enthusiasts who are impressed with the glyph interface on the transparent back of the Nothing series and its unique Nothing OS 2.0, can order the latest Phone 2 from Flipkart now. Interestingly, you can save a big amount while ordering it now from Flipkart, as the company comes up with exciting launch offers. Check out its price, specifications, offers, and more.

However, you need to hurry if you want to grab a new Nothing Phone 2! If you could remember, the last year's Nothing Phone 1 went out of stock as soon as its first sale began on Flipkart. Similarly, Nothing Phone 2 comes with a limited stock during the first sale. So without much ado, find out the price and best offers on the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 on Flipkart

Nothing Phone 2 comes in three variants in India and is available in two colour options, Dark Grey and White. Starting with its base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, it is priced at Rs. 44999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and the 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage variant are priced at Rs. 49999 and Rs. 54999, respectively.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As part of the launch offer, you can find an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Citi Bank Credit and Debit cards. Apart from these, you can get 5 percent Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Nothing Phone 2 specs at a glance

At this price, the Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. One of the notable upgrades is its performance as Nothing Phone 2 gets an upgrade of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood. It must be noted that Nothing Phone 1 was launched with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. It runs on the latest Nothing OS 2.0.

Talking about photography, Nothing Phone 2 gets a dual-camera setup of a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. While on the front, it gets a new 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. Everything is backed by a 4700mAh battery which supports 45W charging.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 14:42 IST
