Nothing Phone 2 launch date revealed! Check expected specs, features, price, more

Nothing Phone 2 is finally coming! After the launch of the much-hyped Nothing Phone 1 last year, the expectations from the next Nothing Phone have been high. Finally, Nothing has officially announced the launch date of the Nothing Phone 2 - July 11, 2023, at 8:30 PM IST. At the same time, the global launch event will be live-streamed. The launch event teaser confirms the continuity of the GLYPH lights at the back just like Nothing Phone 1. However, the use of tentacles is also there without specifying their reason. But more than that, the primary question arises – what new will Nothing Phone 2 bring to the table over Nothing Phone 1? From expected specs, features and price – read on to know all about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 expected specs and features

Design: The teaser suggests that Nothing Phone 2 will undergo a redesign in the lighting elements encircling the camera module, enhancing its appearance. It may have some transparent design aspects. Additionally, the SmartPrix renders suggest that the smartphone is expected to feature curved edges, providing users with an improved secure grip. Reports further indicate that the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in two colour options: Black and White.

Chipset: Flipkart listing has confirmed that Nothing Phone 2 will get a performance boost via Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is a major upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+.

Battery: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a 4700mAh battery, SmartPrix report suggested. It must be noted that Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 4500mAh battery.

Software: Just like Nothing Phone 1, the next Phone 2 is expected to run on Nothing OS with minor improvements.

Cameras: Nothing Phone 1 packs dual 50MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. Sadly, there is no word on Nothing Phone 2 cameras yet. However, the powerful chipset brings hope that it will fix the camera drawbacks from its previous avatar.

Nothing Phone 2 expected price

The final price of the Nothing Phone 2 will be revealed during the launch on July 11. However, based on leaks and rumours, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be priced slightly higher than the Nothing Phone 1. As per a Beebom report, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to cost around Rs. 45000 in India.