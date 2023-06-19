Nothing Phone 2 launch date revealed! Check expected specs, features, price, more

Nothing Phone 2 launch date has been officially announced. From expected specs, features, and leaked price – know all about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 13:09 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one.
Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset.
Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.
Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience.
Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.
Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999.
Nothing Phone 2 launch date is confirmed. Ahead of the launch, know all about this transparent smartphone’s expected specs and features. (Nothing)

Nothing Phone 2 is finally coming! After the launch of the much-hyped Nothing Phone 1 last year, the expectations from the next Nothing Phone have been high. Finally, Nothing has officially announced the launch date of the Nothing Phone 2 - July 11, 2023, at 8:30 PM IST. At the same time, the global launch event will be live-streamed. The launch event teaser confirms the continuity of the GLYPH lights at the back just like Nothing Phone 1. However, the use of tentacles is also there without specifying their reason. But more than that, the primary question arises – what new will Nothing Phone 2 bring to the table over Nothing Phone 1? From expected specs, features and price – read on to know all about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 expected specs and features

Design: The teaser suggests that Nothing Phone 2 will undergo a redesign in the lighting elements encircling the camera module, enhancing its appearance. It may have some transparent design aspects. Additionally, the SmartPrix renders suggest that the smartphone is expected to feature curved edges, providing users with an improved secure grip. Reports further indicate that the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in two colour options: Black and White.

Chipset: Flipkart listing has confirmed that Nothing Phone 2 will get a performance boost via Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is a major upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+.

Battery: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a 4700mAh battery, SmartPrix report suggested. It must be noted that Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 4500mAh battery.

Software: Just like Nothing Phone 1, the next Phone 2 is expected to run on Nothing OS with minor improvements.

Cameras: Nothing Phone 1 packs dual 50MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. Sadly, there is no word on Nothing Phone 2 cameras yet. However, the powerful chipset brings hope that it will fix the camera drawbacks from its previous avatar.

Nothing Phone 2 expected price

The final price of the Nothing Phone 2 will be revealed during the launch on July 11. However, based on leaks and rumours, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be priced slightly higher than the Nothing Phone 1. As per a Beebom report, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to cost around Rs. 45000 in India.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 13:09 IST
