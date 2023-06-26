Nothing Phone 2 pre-order date announced! Check out these exclusive offers

Ahead of the official launch of the Nothing Phone 2, which is scheduled for July 11, the company has finally announced the date for the pre-order. Nothing Phone fans can pre-order the Nothing Phone 2 to get it before the sale begins. The pre-order of the Nothing Phone 2 will begin on June 29th at 12 PM. Pre-ordering the Nothing Phone 2 will also offer some exclusive offers to the buyers. Here is everything that you need to know about Nothing Phone 2 pre-order.

Nothing Phone 2: How to pre-order

Starting from June 29th after 12 PM, you can pre-order the Nothing Phone 2 on Flipkart.

You will have to pay Rs. 2000 refundable deposit to secure the order.

After that, you can come back between 11th July at 9 PM and 20th July at 11:59 PM to choose the variant that you want to buy.

Pay the remaining balance and claim your order with pre-order offers such as 50 percent off Nothing accessories and instant cashback with leading banks.

You can get the Phone (2) before the sale begins.

Nothing Phone 2 specs and features (expected)

Nothing has officially confirmed that the Phone 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a major step up from the Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+. Moreover, Nothing says that Phone 2 will get an updated software experience of Nothing OS 2.0 with functional customisation.

The teaser suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 seems to be getting a redesign with the lighting elements encircling the camera module. Apart from this, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, some past leaks and rumours suggest that the smartphone may feature curved edges. Moreover, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a 4700mAh battery, a boost from the current 4500mAh battery.

For more details, we will need to wait for the launch of the Nothing Phone 2.