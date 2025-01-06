Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new

Nothing Phone 2a Plus receives Android 15 update powered by Nothing OS 3.0. Here are the new changes.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Jan 06 2025, 11:13 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new
Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15. (Nothing)

Nothing Phone 2a Plus users can now finally access the stable Nothing OS 3.0 update, which is based on Android 15. Notably, this follows the London-based smartphone maker's release of the update for the flagship Nothing Phone 2 and the Nothing Phone 2a last December. Here are all the details, including the new features and everything you need to know about the update.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Android 15 With Nothing OS 3.0 - All Changes

The Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Nothing Phone 2a Plus brings several new features to the mix, including a brand-new Shared Widgets feature. These widgets can be displayed on the lock screen, providing a unique way to stay connected with friends and family. This allows users to interact with widgets by reacting to them. Additionally, Nothing has introduced several new widgets, such as a Countdown Widget.

Another major highlight of the update is the new AI-powered Smart Drawer. This feature automatically categorises apps into folders, offering a cleaner and more organised user experience.

Other improvements include an improved pop-up view, which can now be positioned anywhere on the screen. Users can raise the pop-up view by dragging from the bottom corners and pin it to the screen's edge for quick access. Alongside, Nothing has also introduced several other improvements, such as a redesigned Quick Settings, a revamped Widget Library, an improved settings interface with updated UI visuals, and new animation for fingerprint unlocking. 

Artificial intelligence also makes a showing in this update, with Nothing OS 3.0 being able to learn users' habits and prioritising frequently used apps, keeping them active for faster access. Moreover, a new Partial Screen Sharing feature has been added, enabling users to record specific windows instead of the entire screen.

Smaller upgrades include displaying the lock screen charging status, which lets users see the charging speed at a glance, and the security patch has also been updated to December. 

Nothing OS 3.0 Rollout Schedule

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus' Nothing OS 3.0 update rollout is currently underway. However, the firmware update is being released in a staggered manner, meaning not all users will receive it immediately. If the update hasn't reached your device yet, don't worry, it will be available soon.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 11:13 IST
