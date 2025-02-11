Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design surfaces online- Here’s what the new foldable may look like

Motorola is expected to launch its new generation clamshell style foldable, Razr 60 Ultra the in upcoming months. Recently, the North American variant of the Razr 60 Ultra design renders was leaked, providing a great at the smartphone's design. Last year, Motorola showcased the biggest cover display upgrade which impressed many buyers. Now, the company is likely to follow a similar design profile for the Razr 60 Ultra as its predecessor. Additionally, a clamshell foldable has several design restrictions, therefore, we can not really expect a major design upgrade. Let's have a look at what the new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will look like.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may arrive sooner in 2025: Here's what we know so far

You may be interested in 24% OFF 24% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Neo Pantone Poinciana

Pantone Poinciana 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 32% OFF 32% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Marshmallow Blue

Marshmallow Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 13% OFF 13% OFF Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB Soothing Sea

Soothing Sea 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 63% OFF 63% OFF Motorola Razr 40 Sage Green

Sage Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design

Earlier, we came across a report that highlighted a significant performance boost for the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. The Geekbench listing highlighted that Motorola will finally move ahead from the Snapdragon “S” series chipset, and officially make the device premium with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. According to the Android Headline report, the smartphone's design has been tipped that showcase similarities with last year's Razr 50 Ultra.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The clamshell design showcased a full-screen cover display on the top half and a leather panel on the other half. It also showcased a glossy metal frame and the dual camera setup placed at the right corner of the cover display.

Also read: Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset appears on Geekbench - All details

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch: What to expect

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely launch in North America first and later in India. The new-gen foldable smartphone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch main display. The cover display will enable users to access several Android apps as the Razr 50 Ultra. The smartphone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is expected to come with a 4000mAh battery as well.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under ₹30,000?

Now, to get the detailed specifications, we may have to wait until the official smartphone launch which may take place around July 2025. Therefore, we still have a few months till the India launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!