Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design surfaces online- Here’s what the new foldable may look like
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra rendered design surfaces online, showcasing similarities with its predecessor.
Motorola is expected to launch its new generation clamshell style foldable, Razr 60 Ultra the in upcoming months. Recently, the North American variant of the Razr 60 Ultra design renders was leaked, providing a great at the smartphone's design. Last year, Motorola showcased the biggest cover display upgrade which impressed many buyers. Now, the company is likely to follow a similar design profile for the Razr 60 Ultra as its predecessor. Additionally, a clamshell foldable has several design restrictions, therefore, we can not really expect a major design upgrade. Let's have a look at what the new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will look like.
Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may arrive sooner in 2025: Here's what we know so far
You may be interested in
- Pantone Poinciana
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Marshmallow Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Soothing Sea
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Sage Green
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design
Earlier, we came across a report that highlighted a significant performance boost for the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. The Geekbench listing highlighted that Motorola will finally move ahead from the Snapdragon “S” series chipset, and officially make the device premium with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. According to the Android Headline report, the smartphone's design has been tipped that showcase similarities with last year's Razr 50 Ultra.
mobile to buy?
The clamshell design showcased a full-screen cover display on the top half and a leather panel on the other half. It also showcased a glossy metal frame and the dual camera setup placed at the right corner of the cover display.
Also read: Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset appears on Geekbench - All details
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch: What to expect
The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely launch in North America first and later in India. The new-gen foldable smartphone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch main display. The cover display will enable users to access several Android apps as the Razr 50 Ultra. The smartphone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is expected to come with a 4000mAh battery as well.
Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under ₹30,000?
Now, to get the detailed specifications, we may have to wait until the official smartphone launch which may take place around July 2025. Therefore, we still have a few months till the India launch.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71739250997833