OnePlus 11 5G packs Hasselblad camera for brighter and sharper photos

The all-new OnePlus 11 5G comes with the Hasselblad camera system in a smartphone that promises to take impressive photographs. With a 50-megapixel camera, a 1/1.56” sensor size and a ƒ/1.8 aperture, this smartphone is designed for those who want to create, and keep, memories for a lifetime. The high-performance camera can take brighter and sharper shots in low-light conditions too.

This phone is also wired for those who love to multi-task and want productivity from their smartphones. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which will offer faster CPU (35 % improvement) and GPU (25 % improvement) speeds. This will allow you to multitask as you switch between different apps, stream and download content with ease.

The Troika of Cameras

At the core of the camera setup is a 50-megapixel camera with a 1/1.56” sensor size and a ƒ/1.8 aperture, which allows for more light intake to produce great results overall. This main camera allows you to click brighter and sharper images and record videos even in low-lit and backlit environments. The camera is powered by the Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) technology at the backend.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The main camera is supplemented by another unique lens – a high-resolution ultra-wide 48-megapixel camera sensor with a 1/2” sensor. The second camera comes with the autofocus feature that gives much higher clarity. You can fit more in every frame with its 115° field of view, without missing out on details. The OnePlus 11 5G takes this experience one notch higher by equipping this wide-angle lens with HDR and macro photography capabilities.

Hasselblad Portrait Mode Wizardry

You can cut the clutter of the background and focus on what you want to see in every frame with the 32-megapixel portrait tele-lens with autofocus. This feature enables images in portrait mode with almost DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects. The company says, "Benchmarked against exacting Hasselblad optical standards to achieve portraits in perfection, the result simulates professional portraits captured by an actual Hasselblad camera fitted with XCD 30 mm and 65 mm lenses."

Add Science into Imaging

Every image taken by the camera system on the OnePlus 11 5G reflects true to life colours. An improved Natural Colour Calibration delivers industry-leading colour science in this new range of smartphones. An additional hardware “13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-colour identifying” on the OnePlus 11 5G allows for wider spectral analysis of light in taking photos by identifying and removing colour-bias caused by surrounding light.

Using Masters Mode, you can preselect one of the three unique colour styles commonly used by OnePlus and Hasselblad ambassadors in their own photography. You can choose from Serenity by Yin Chao, for portrait imaging; Radiance by Ben Thomas for humanity and cultural photography; or Emerald by David Pesken, for landscape photography.

Videos made smarter

The OnePlus 11 5G supports AI Highlight Video Mode to simplify the task of capturing desirable HDR videos in low light or unevenly-lit environments. The videos that you take are brighter overall, allowing sharper focus (less blurry), higher contrast, clearer visuals with more details and livelier colours as the technology works intelligently behind the scene to balance out the lighting contrast between foreground, the subject and background. It also reduces negative effects of short / long exposure during video capture. This video capturing mode utilizes DOL-HDR technology of the Sony IMX890 image sensor.