OnePlus 12 Glacial White Edition launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition in India. This variant joins the Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colours released earlier this year. The new variant features a glass back with a smooth, frosted texture.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White Edition: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition shares the same specifications as other OnePlus 12 variants. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and includes the proprietary Trinity Engine. The device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System helps maintain performance during intensive tasks by reducing overheating.

The main camera on the OnePlus 12 Glacial White is a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor. It also includes a 64MP OV64B 3x periscope telephoto lens, a 48MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. The phone has a 5400mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White Edition: Price and Availability

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition is available in a 12GB + 256GB version, priced at Rs. 64,999. It will be on sale from June 6th through Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other major partner stores.

Customers can get an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 from select partner banks and a special price coupon of Rs. 2,000 from June 6th to June 20th. An exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,000 and up to 12 months of No-Cost EMI are also available during this period.

OnePlus Easy Upgrades

The OnePlus Easy Upgrades program allows customers to purchase the OnePlus 12 by paying only 65 percent of its price with 24 months of No-Cost EMI. The program guarantees a 35 percent assured value for the OnePlus 12. This offer can be combined with other applicable offers.