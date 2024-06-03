Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2024

We are now entering the second half of the year as we enter June. At the beginning of the year, we saw several smartphones making their debut with some best-in-class features, and the month of June is not going to be any less. Smartphones such as Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, and others have finally announced their launch date and some features to keep the excitement of buyers high. If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then you must wait for smartphones to launch in June 2024 in India.

Upcoming smartphones in June 2024

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: It's the first fold smartphone launching in India with a thickness of 11.2 mm and a weight of 236 grams. The Vivo X Fold 3 features an 8.03-inch AMOLED main foldable display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Additionally, it may be equipped with a 2850mAh dual-cell battery. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be launching on June 6, 2024 in India.

2. Xiaomi 14 CIVI: It is Xiaomi's camera-centric smartphone that features a Leica professional camera system. It is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI will likely feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and it may support a 4700mAh battery. The smartphone will debut on June 12, 2024.

3. Moto G85: The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G85 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone will likely feature a dual camera setup which may include a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. The launch date for the Moto G85 is yet to be determined, however, it will launch in June.

4. Realme GT 6: The Realme GT series is making a comeback after two years. Earlier, the company launched the Realme GT 6T in May. Now, it is gearing up for the launch of Realme GT 6 which is going to be an AI-powered smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It will debut in June, however, the launch date is yet to be announced officially.

5. Honor 200 Series: HTech is teasing the launch of the Honor 200 series which will debut globally on June 12. The series will likely include two models which may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets. Honor 200 series will likely run on Magic OS 8 based on Android 14.

