 Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more

Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more

Realme is set to unveil its new Realme GT 6 smartphone in India on June 20, with Flipkart hosting the launch. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 03 2024, 19:21 IST
Icon
Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more
Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more
Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more
Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more
Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more
Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more
Realme GT 6 is set to launch in India on June 20 via Flipkart. (@realmeIndia)

Realme gears up for the launch of its Realme GT 6 across various regions, including India. After teasing its arrival on official platforms, the company has officially announced that the device will make its debut in India on June 20. The phone will be up for grabs on Flipkart, as stated by Realme on its promotional materials.

While details about the pricing and specifications are yet to be fully disclosed on Flipkart's microsite, speculations about these aspects have been circulating. The phone could possibly be a rebranded version of the Chinese Realme GT Neo 6. Notably, tech enthusiast Yogesh Brar has hinted at the probable price range of the upcoming device.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme GT 6: Expected Price in India

The Realme GT 6 is currently priced at 2,099 yuan in China, approximately equivalent to 24,500. However, industry insiders suggest that the phone might enter the Indian market within the sub- 40,000 price bracket. 

Also read: Oppo F27 series launch on June 13 in India: Here's what to expect from this smartphone under 25,000

Realme GT 6: Anticipated Specifications

Rumours suggest that the Realme GT 6 could sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz LTPO display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset coupled with an Adreno 735 GPU, the phone is expected to run on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. It may offer configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2024

In terms of battery, the Realme GT 6 is speculated to feature a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Camera-wise, it could come equipped with a 50MP OIS primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens on the rear, complemented by a 32MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR Blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features like dual speakers and an IP65 rating are also anticipated.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 16:39 IST
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 oneplus nord 4 launching soon in india: from camera to processor, everything you need to know poco f6 review: ideal smartphone under 30,000 for gaming, multitasking oneplus 12 glacial white colour variant launching on june 6 in india- details iphone 16 pro leaks hint at larger camera sensors and bigger display ahead of september launch samsung galaxy s25 ultra to come with big camera upgrades- all details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more oppo f27 series launch on june 13 in india: here’s what to expect from this smartphone under 25,000 lava yuva 5g launched in india with 5,000 mah battery at 9,499: check availability, specs and more
Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more
