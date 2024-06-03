Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed; Check availability, expected price, specs and more

Realme gears up for the launch of its Realme GT 6 across various regions, including India. After teasing its arrival on official platforms, the company has officially announced that the device will make its debut in India on June 20. The phone will be up for grabs on Flipkart, as stated by Realme on its promotional materials.

While details about the pricing and specifications are yet to be fully disclosed on Flipkart's microsite, speculations about these aspects have been circulating. The phone could possibly be a rebranded version of the Chinese Realme GT Neo 6. Notably, tech enthusiast Yogesh Brar has hinted at the probable price range of the upcoming device.

Realme GT 6: Expected Price in India

The Realme GT 6 is currently priced at 2,099 yuan in China, approximately equivalent to ₹24,500. However, industry insiders suggest that the phone might enter the Indian market within the sub- ₹40,000 price bracket.

Realme GT 6: Anticipated Specifications

Rumours suggest that the Realme GT 6 could sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz LTPO display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset coupled with an Adreno 735 GPU, the phone is expected to run on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. It may offer configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of battery, the Realme GT 6 is speculated to feature a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Camera-wise, it could come equipped with a 50MP OIS primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens on the rear, complemented by a 32MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR Blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features like dual speakers and an IP65 rating are also anticipated.