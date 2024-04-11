OnePlus 12R gets AI eraser with latest update: Check all new features

OnePlus has initiated the rollout of a fresh update for the OnePlus 12R in India, labeled OxygenOS 14.0.0.505. This update introduces various new features, notably an AI eraser, aimed at enhancing the user experience. The release, detailed via the brand's community forum, is currently being distributed to users in phases.



OnePlus 12R OxygenOS 14.0.0.505 update: Details



Among the highlighted additions is the AIGC Remover feature, facilitating the removal of unwanted elements from photos. Additionally, users now have the ability to craft photo collages without frames directly within the Photos app. Another notable feature allows users to activate the flashlight by long-pressing the Volume Down button when the screen is off. Moreover, the update introduces the "app-specific volume" functionality, enabling users to fine-tune volume settings for individual applications to suit their preferences.

Enhancements extend beyond new features, with improvements to the design of the volume bar, touch controls, and overall system stability promised in this update.

Regarding pricing, the OnePlus 12R, which debuted in India in January, starts at ₹39,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at ₹45,999.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 12R boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera capabilities include a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX890), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera on the rear, complemented by a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Notable features of the device include a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, IP64 water and dust resistance rating, USB Type-C connectivity, Dolby Atmos support, stereo speakers, NFC, and more.