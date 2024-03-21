OnePlus 12R variant with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage launched in India! Check price, offers

OnePlus has broadened its smartphone lineup in India with the introduction of the OnePlus 12R variant with 8GB, 256GB storage. This latest addition complements the previously released 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB models, enhancing options for consumers seeking enhanced storage capacity without compromising on performance.

OnePlus 12R Price, Offers and Availability

Priced at Rs. 42,999, the OnePlus 12R 8GB/256GB variant offers a compelling blend of specifications and features at a competitive price point. It will be available for purchase through various channels, including the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, OnePlus Experience stores, and offline outlets across the country.

Customers can take advantage of several promotional offers to maximize their savings. An instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 is available with ICICI Bank Credit and OneCard, while an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 sweetens the deal for those trading in their old devices. Additionally, users upgrading from a OnePlus Nord phone can enjoy an additional Rs. 1,000 bonus. As a limited-period offer, buyers will receive OnePlus Buds Z2 worth Rs. 4,999 free of cost, further enhancing the value proposition. Furthermore, OnePlus is offering up to 9 months of no-cost EMI through leading brands and Jio benefits of Rs. 150 off per month for 15 months.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus 12R Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 12R 8GB/256GB variant boasts a host of impressive specifications and features designed to deliver an exceptional user experience. With a spacious 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display, users can enjoy vibrant visuals with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and seamless multimedia playback. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with Adreno GPU for efficient performance and graphics rendering.

In terms of storage, the device offers ample space with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, allowing users to store their favorite apps, games, photos, and videos with ease. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 out-of-the-box, providing users with a smooth and intuitive software experience.