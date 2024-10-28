 OnePlus 13 Launching on October 31: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and exciting key features confirmed ahead of release | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 Launching on October 31: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and exciting key features confirmed ahead of release

OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 13 on October 31 in China with 6,000mAh battery, 100W wired, 50W wireless charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and more confirmed ahead of launch. Here's what we can expect from this flagship device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 15:40 IST
OnePlus 13
OnePlus all set to unveil its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, on October 31 in China. (Weibo)

OnePlus is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, scheduled for October 31 in China. As the launch date approaches, excitement builds around this new smartphone, with leaks and rumours providing insights into its specifications and features. The phone will debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a camera system tuned by Hasselblad.

In the lead-up to the official unveiling, OnePlus has shared teasers showcasing several enhancements to the phone's display, camera, battery life, and more. A recent leak of an unboxing video featuring the Chinese variant running ColorOS 15 has further fueled interest. With only a few days left until the launch. 

Also read: Oppo Find N5 leak reveals bigger screen, triple cameras, enhanced battery and more: Here's what to expect

OnePlus 13: Colour Options, Design (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 will likely launch in three new colour options and feature a design overhaul that includes a micro-quad-curved display. The circular camera module on the rear sets it apart from the OnePlus 12 model, as it stands out distinctly from the device's frame. Teasers suggest this module will house three lenses arranged in a square formation, each surrounded by a metallic ring.

Also read: iQOO 13 launching on October 30 with expected price similar to iQOO 12 and confirmed 6,150mAh battery

OnePlus 13: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Rumours indicate the new flagship will sport a 6.7-inch second-generation Oriental X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display developed by BOE. The display is anticipated to support a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, having already received DisplayMate's A++ certification. It will also feature TœV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 and capabilities like DC dimming and anti-flicker technology to minimise eye strain. Additionally, the Rain Touch 2.0 functionality will enable the display to respond even when wet, along with glove-friendly touch sensitivity, which caters to users in colder climates. Gaming optimizations are also expected to enhance the experience for mobile gamers.

Also read: Samsung may launch two Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year: Here's what to expect

The OnePlus 13 will likely utilise Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which aims to deliver better power efficiency, speed, and AI functionalities. Speculations suggest configurations that include up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, appealing to demanding users and gamers. Benchmark scores have reportedly surpassed three million points on the AnTuTu test, indicating the device's capacity to handle intensive applications.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is likely to come with ColorOS 15 for the Chinese market, while global versions, including India, will run on OxygenOS 15. This latter version focuses on providing a more stock Android-like experience, incorporating AI-driven features that optimise user interactions based on their preferences and behaviours.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 15:40 IST
Tags:
