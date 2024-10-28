Samsung may launch two Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year: Here’s what to expect

In 2024, we witness several foldable marvels including the world's first triple foldable smartphone to Samsung's slimmest Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, as we are about to enter the year 2025, we may witness another big year for foldable devices. Apparently, Samsung has been rumoured of developing a tri-fold smartphone and a new leak has come forward that claims that we may see two models of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Know what Samsung has planned for next year's foldable smartphone.

Also read: iPhone 16 banned in country due to failed Apple promises, phones waiting for IMEI

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Samsung Galaxy A55 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF Samsung Galaxy F15 Ash Black

Ash Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Two Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

According to GalaxyClub report, Samsung is expected to launch three foldable smartphones next year including a clamshell-style fold model and two book-style fold models. The report highlighted three codenamed models for next-generation Samsung foldable, B7 is expected to be the Z Flip7, Q7 may become the Z Fold 7 and another unknown model Q7M. The “M” is the code that is the major suspense, as it is unclear what this new model would look like.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone users, use these photography hacks to beautifully capture your memories this Diwali

As Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea, it was expected that the Special Edition could be the new model. However, it is codenamed Q6A, therefore, if this had been the case, the new model would have been named Q7A. On the other hand, there are also rumours about Samsung launching a new tri-fold smartphone next year. Therefore, the new codenamed model could also become Samsung's first tri-fold innovation. However, it is a complete mystery as of now.

Also read: Gemini 2.0 may make its grand debut in December- Here's what we know so far

Samsung foldable innovation



Over the years, Samsung has dominated the foldable market with attractive innovations each year. This year we saw a massive design upgrade with improvements to weight, thickness, and display crease. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is also gaining popularity after its launch. The Special Edition was launched with some new upgrades such as a bigger 8-inch display, 200MP main camera, and a slimmer design in comparison to Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, we have higher hopes for the next generation of Samsung foldable that may debut in 2025 with three models instead of just two.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!