Apple redesigns iCloud website, adds range of new features - All details

Apple has refreshed the iCloud website with new design and a range of exciting new features. The newly refreshed iCloud gets a host of features that mirror those previously rolled out in iOS, resulting in a more streamlined experience across Apple devices. One of the standout additions is the much-anticipated Dark Mode, which can be set to align with your Mac's existing Light or Dark Mode colour scheme. Users can now enjoy a more personalised experience with a new option to customise their homepage background, choosing from a variety of colours.

Enhanced navigation and new features

The update comes with a range of improvements focused at enhancing usability. The Photos app has been redesigned for better navigation, while iCloud Drive now features a Shared View, making it easier for users to see files that have been shared with them. Additionally, the Calendar app has received a visual refresh and now supports the Hijri calendar, accommodating a wider range of users.

Streamlined photo management

For those who regularly manage their photo libraries, the updated iCloud.com introduces several new tools. Users can quickly jump to a specific month or year in the Photos app by simply clicking the calendar icon. Furthermore, there's now an option to modify the date, time, and location of photos directly from the info pane. Users can also choose to display an album directly on the iCloud.com homepage, streamlining access to their favourite collections.

Improvements in Notes and Reminders

The iCloud Notes app now allows users to pin important notes at the top of their list, ensuring that crucial information is easily accessible. Meanwhile, the Reminders app has also seen improvements, with users able to create new lists and complete recurring reminders more efficiently.

Availability

These enhancements are available to all users starting today. For a complete list of new features, users can log in to iCloud.com and explore the updated interface.



