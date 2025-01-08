With the OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus has taken a big step towards ensuring users' peace of mind, thanks to a free replacement guarantee in case of any hardware issues with the new OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R within the first 180 days of purchase. This offer will remain valid until 13th February 2025 (available as a paid option thereafter), meaning all customers who purchase a OnePlus 13 series device before this date will be eligible for this guarantee.

What You Need to Know

OnePlus has stated that this initiative covers all device-related components, including screens, back covers, batteries, and motherboards. If a phone experiences a hardware quality issue—however unlikely—within the first 180 days, customers will be eligible for a one-time device replacement. This process bypasses repairs entirely, providing users with a brand-new device.

The brand assures that the replacement process will be straightforward: customers simply need to visit an authorised service centre, prove their eligibility, and receive a replacement device. However, this free replacement policy will only be available until 13th February 2025. After this date, users can still opt for the replacement guarantee as part of a protection plan, priced at ₹2,599 for the OnePlus 13 and ₹2,299 for the OnePlus 13R.

Comes Amid “Green Line” Concerns

This move comes in light of recent issues like the infamous "green line" problem on OnePlus phones. The brand had previously offered a lifetime free replacement for devices affected by the green line issue. The current guarantee appears to be another step in this direction, as part of OnePlus Project Starlight in India. This project aims to enhance device services specifically for the Indian market.

“We are proud to introduce this protection plan, further enhancing the user experience,” said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India.

He added, “The 180-day phone replacement plan for the OnePlus 13 series reflects our confidence in the reliability of our products and our ongoing care for users, continuously elevating the quality of service for local consumers.”

