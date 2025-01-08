OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India with 6000mAh battery: Know specs, features, price, and more

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R launched with upgraded processors, 6000mAh batteries, Android 15, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 08:23 IST
OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Know about differences, upgrades, and more
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India with 6000mAh battery: Know specs, features, price, and more
1/5 OnePlus is all set to launch its new-generation flagship smartphone along with an R-series smartphone in India on January 7, 2025. Over the years, it has become a trend for smartphone brands to bring an affordable version of the flagship devices such as Samsung’s “Fan Edition” models, Google’s A-series models, etc. While most of the features are the same, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will come with specification and price differences. Therefore, before the official launch, let’s have a look at the differences and know which smartphone would be a better choice.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India with 6000mAh battery: Know specs, features, price, and more
2/5 Design and display: Both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will likely have similar design profiles with circular camera modules. The OnePlus 13 would be bigger and heavier and it is also introducing a premium vegan leather rear panel for the flagship model, but the OnePlus 13R could feature a glass or a plastic back.For display, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R is slightly smaller in size with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The OnePlus 13 may feature a Crystal Shield Super-Ceramic Glass and the 13R model may come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.   (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India with 6000mAh battery: Know specs, features, price, and more
3/5 Camera: The OnePlus 13 features a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP Sony LYT808 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP OmniVision telephoto camera, all are fine-tuned by Hasselblad. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R will come with a similar setup and a 50MP main camera, however, the ultrawide angle camera may differ and there are also rumours surrounding a new telephoto lens instead of a macro lens.   (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India with 6000mAh battery: Know specs, features, price, and more
4/5 Performance and battery: For performance, the OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which is expected to be paired with 24GB RAM storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB RAM. Additionally, we may also see some AI features coming to the devices.   (Amazon)
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India with 6000mAh battery: Know specs, features, price, and more
5/5 Price: Since the OnePlus 13 is a flagship model, it is expected to be priced at around Rs.70000 in India, whereas, the OnePlus 13R may come at starting price of Rs.40000. However, we will have to wait until January 7 to confirm the official prices.   (Amazon)
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India with 6000mAh battery: Know specs, features, price, and more
Here’s everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. (OnePlus)

After a long wait, OnePlus finally launched its new generation flagships, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in India. Both smartphones come with a new catchy design, significant hardware upgrades, and new features that may attract buyers. Therefore, if you are looking for a new Android upgrade then OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R could be the right choice. While the OnePlus 13 comes in the flagship segment, the OnePlus 13R was announced in the mid-range category, allowing buyers to get the device based on their budget. Know what the new OnePlus 13 series models have in store for the users.

Also read: OnePlus 12 price drops ahead of OnePlus 13 launch today- Check out latest offers

OnePlus 13 specifications and features

The OnePlus 13 features a  6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging and 50W AIRVOOC charging.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro India launch date confirmed- Know what's coming

For photography, the OnePlus 13 comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor, providing 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will run on  OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13R specifications and features

The new generation R series model comes with a 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It sports a triple camera setup that features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The OnePlus 13R is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R price in India

The OnePlus 13 was launched with a starting price of Rs.69999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage variant. It will be available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R was launched at a starting price of Rs.42999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage option. The OnePlus 13R will come in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colour variants. The sale for OnePlus 13 starts on January 10 and OnePlus 13R on January 13 in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 08:23 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets