OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India with 6000mAh battery: Know specs, features, price, and more

After a long wait, OnePlus finally launched its new generation flagships, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in India. Both smartphones come with a new catchy design, significant hardware upgrades, and new features that may attract buyers. Therefore, if you are looking for a new Android upgrade then OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R could be the right choice. While the OnePlus 13 comes in the flagship segment, the OnePlus 13R was announced in the mid-range category, allowing buyers to get the device based on their budget. Know what the new OnePlus 13 series models have in store for the users.

OnePlus 13 specifications and features

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging and 50W AIRVOOC charging.

For photography, the OnePlus 13 comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor, providing 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13R specifications and features

The new generation R series model comes with a 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It sports a triple camera setup that features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The OnePlus 13R is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R price in India

The OnePlus 13 was launched with a starting price of Rs.69999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage variant. It will be available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R was launched at a starting price of Rs.42999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage option. The OnePlus 13R will come in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colour variants. The sale for OnePlus 13 starts on January 10 and OnePlus 13R on January 13 in India.

