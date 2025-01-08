OnePlus 13 alternatives: iPhone 16 Pro Max, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro and more

Looking for alternatives to the OnePlus 13? Here are the top five smartphones, from iPhone 16 Pro Max to Vivo X200 Pro, that offer impressive features and performance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 17:47 IST
Icon
Explore top alternatives to the OnePlus 13, including iPhone 16 Pro Max, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro and more. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 Alternatives: OnePlus recently introduced the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in India and global markets, which has stirred significant attention in global markets, with both devices offering strong performance and impressive features. The OnePlus 13 boasts the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the 13R comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Both models feature large 6,000mAh batteries, with the 13 supporting 100W fast charging and the 13R at 80W. The OnePlus 13 starts at Rs. 69,999 and is available in three colour options: Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean.

While the OnePlus 13 is a worthy contender in the flagship smartphone market, its competition remains fierce. For those considering other options, here are five alternatives that offer unique features and compelling reasons to make the switch.

1. iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple's latest high-end offering, delivering the performance power that comes with the A18 Pro chip. Known for its premium design and top-notch build quality, this device integrates seamlessly with the broader Apple ecosystem. The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED Super Retina display with ProMotion, ensuring smooth visuals, and a versatile triple-camera system, which includes a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. If you're an Apple loyalist or prefer a highly refined smartphone experience, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the right choice.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme has entered the competition with the GT 7 Pro, priced at Rs. 59,999. This device shares the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with the OnePlus 13, offering stellar performance. Its AMOLED 1.5K 120Hz display adds a touch of visual appeal, while the camera system features a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera supporting 3x optical zoom. The 5,800mAh battery offers 100W charging support, ensuring long-lasting usage. For those seeking a powerful yet affordable alternative, the Realme GT 7 Pro is a solid contender.

3. Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo's Find X8 Pro stands as a strong contender with its Dimensity 9400 chipset, combining performance and design in a well-balanced package. The device features a 120Hz AMOLED display with a micro-quad-curved design, enhancing its visual appeal. The Find X8 Pro is equipped with a robust camera setup, which includes dual periscope telephoto cameras. It's an ideal option for mobile photography enthusiasts. Oppo's ColorOS enhances the overall user experience, making the device smooth and efficient. Priced at Rs. 99,999, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is a premium alternative with plenty to offer.

4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Expected to launch on January 22, 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is set to offer top-tier performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. The device will feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, enhancing visuals and making it a great option for those who prioritize display quality. The enhanced camera setup will appeal to photography lovers, and the overall performance promises to compete with other flagship devices. For users who value Samsung's premium technology and superior display features, the Galaxy S25 Plus offers excellent value.

5. Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo's X200 Pro, priced at Rs. 94,999, offers strong competition with the Dimensity 9400 chipset. The 6.78-inch AMOLED micro-quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides fluid visuals. The phone's camera system is noteworthy, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom. Vivo's Funtouch OS provides a smooth, customisable experience, and the large battery ensures extended usage. The X200 Pro combines performance, design, and camera quality, making it a standout alternative for those looking for a flagship experience.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 17:47 IST
