OnePlus partners with JioMart Digital; Smartphones to be available across 63,000 plus retail stores in India

OnePlus devices are now more accessible than ever, thanks to an expanded partnership with JioMart Digital. The collaboration means that OnePlus products are now within reach across a whopping 63,000+ retail stores. This move extends the availability of OnePlus devices to over 2000 cities and towns nationwide, including tier 3 and tier 4 locations.

Ranjeet Singh, director of sales at OnePlus India, expressed enthusiasm about the extended collaboration, stating, “We at OnePlus have continued to have a long-standing successful retail partnership with the JioMart Digital team. Driven by similar values of delivering the best possible experience to our consumers, this partnership has been instrumental in our journey of expanding our retail presence across India, enriching the lives of our users and strengthening our brand's connection with them.”

OnePlus Commitment to Consumer Accessibility

Singh emphasised the commitment to furthering this collaboration, noting the positive impact on consumers and retail partners alike. With the integration of OnePlus products into JioMart Digital's extensive retail network, accessibility and personalised experiences for consumers are expected to flourish.

The move comes amid recent shifts in offline retail dynamics, with some retailers in South India halting OnePlus sales. However, the company assures ongoing efforts to address such issues in collaboration with retailers.

The expansion coincides with OnePlus' recent launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, featuring variants priced at Rs. 24999 and Rs. 26999 respectively. The device introduces captivating colour options like Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual camera layout on the rear, including a primary 50MP camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide shooter, as well as a 16MP selfie sensor on the front. The smartphone has a 5500mAh battery and supports 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.