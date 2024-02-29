Oppo F25 Pro 5G with 64MP triple rear camera launched in India; Check features, price and more

Expanding its vast portfolio of smartphones, Oppo has unveiled its latest smartphone in India, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G. With its groundbreaking features and sleek design, the F25 Pro 5G aims to become an option for those who want a powerful and stylish upgrade. It gets an AI boost too, bolstering its camera capabilities.

At launch, Savio D'Souza, Director of Product Communications at Oppo India said, “The OPPO F25 Pro 5G packs a punch with premium features like 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras, a crisp, vivid borderless display, and smart AI technologies for segment-leading photography and efficiency.”

From features, specifications to price, know all about the new Oppo F25 Pro 5G.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Features and specifications

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display with narrow bezels, offering an immersive viewing experience. With a slim 7.54mm profile and weighing just 177g, Oppo claims the F25 Pro is one of the slimmest and lightest smartphones in its class. Moreover, its IP65 rating ensures superior dust and water resistance, making it perfect for use in any environment.

Equipped with a 64MP rear triple-camera setup, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G promises to take photography to the next level. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording, allowing users to capture highly detailed videos and photos. The device also features AI Smart Image Matting, which the company claims is a segment-first feature, enhancing image extraction and sharing.

Under the hood, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the device's 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge promises long-lasting battery life and fast charging speeds. Running on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G offers a range of smart features for enhanced safety, privacy, and productivity. From LinkBoost for faster network connectivity to Trinity Engine for efficient resource management, ColorOS 14 aims to provide a seamless user experience.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 23999, while the 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 25999. The smartphone is available in a new Lava colour.

Buyers can enjoy up to 10 percent instant cashback with leading bank cards, including SBI Cards and ICICI Bank. Additionally, they can also avail of no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. Oppo is also offering 180 days of screen damage protection.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting March 5, 2024, at the Oppo e-store, on Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading retail outlets.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!